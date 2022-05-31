Aceu criticizes new Ranked system in Apex Legends: “It’s just boring”

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has slammed the new Ranked Reloaded changes as “boring”.

For countless seasons, pros and players alike were calling on Respawn to make drastic changes to Ranked in the hopes of making it more competitive.

Well, the devs did exactly that in Season 13, introducing the Ranked Reloaded rework which added demotion, a new Rookie tier, and improvements to the way RP is rewarded.

Although this has forced players to make matches more seriously, it has meant that more squads are camping to the late game and avoiding fights.

As a result, a lot of the community has blamed the changes for making Ranked “boring”, and one of them is aceu.

Aceu thinks Ranked is “boring” in Apex Legends Season 13

While Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has praised the new Ranked system, aceu disagrees with the CEO and has labeled the Season 13 Ranked as “boring”.

According to him, although the changes appeared to be positive at first, the rework has encouraged players to “AFK until late game” in the hopes of securing as much RP as possible.

This is likely due to the addition of demotion which has forced competitors to take Ranked matches a lot more seriously, or they risk being moved down to lower tiers.

As a result, aceu has noticed the majority of matches boil down to “15 to 18 minutes” of running around, and then “two minutes” of action.

Aceu isn’t the only one to have called out Respawn for the significant Ranked changes, with a lot of the community complaining that the rework has damaged the experience for solo players.

As the update has only recently been added, it’s unlikely the devs are going to make any changes to the competitive mode any time soon.

However, with such a huge divide among Apex players, it’s going to be difficult for Respawn to please everyone no matter what they implement.