Aceu claims Wraith is no longer “meta” in Apex Legends because of new characters

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has claimed Wraith is no longer “meta” as she’s been overshadowed by newer characters.

When it comes to iconic characters in Apex Legends, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more recognizable face than Wraith.

The Interdimensional Skirmisher has been a fan favorite on the roster since the game’s release and maintains an impressive 10% pick rate in Season 13, putting her at the top of the list.

Despite this, a lot of players feel as if Wraith has fallen from grace since the early days of Apex, primarily due to the delay Respawn added to her Tactical.

Well, popular streamer aceu has revealed that he agrees Wraith is no longer “meta”, claiming she’s been pushed to the wayside by new characters.

Aceu claims Wraith is no longer “fun” or “meta”

In a video for NRG Apex Legends, Lululuvely and aceu came together to create an ultimate tier list for all the characters in the Outlands.

Although the entire discussion was interesting, aceu went into detail on why he no longer thinks Wraith is “fun” to play anymore.

Beginning with the Tactical, both Lulu and aceu revealed that they’re tired of being killed while using the ability as it takes “5 days” to activate.

Not only that, aceu claims that Wraith has been “power creeped” out of the meta by all of the new Legends that are equipped with more useful abilities.

Topic Starts at 9:30

Aceu did note that Wraith’s Ultimate is still extremely “useful”, especially when attempting to escape an enemy squad or set up a trap.

However, it’s obvious that despite her pick rate, aceu feels as if Wraith is no longer the power pick she used to be, especially with Legends like Caustic and Valkyrie dominating the meta.