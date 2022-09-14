Aceu claims Volt SMG is a “controller gun” in Apex Legends

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has claimed the Volt SMG is a “controller gun” that doesn’t “hit the same on Mnk”.

When it comes to weapons in Apex Legends, SMGs are some of the most popular guns as they shred opponents at close quarters and offer great mobility.

While the R-99, Alternator, and Prowler are all powerful options, it’s the Volt that often gets most of the praise from the community.

The deadly SMG offers a lethal amount of damage and most importantly, is relatively easy to control.

Despite this, popular Apex streamer aceu has described the Volt as a “controller gun” that just doesn’t “hit the same on MnK”.

Respawn Entertainment Aceu has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch.

Aceu isn’t a fan of the Volt SMG in Apex Legends

During a recent stream, one of aceu’s viewers asked for his opinion on the Volt SMG, a fan-favorite weapon in Apex Legends.

In response, he labeled the Volt a “controller gun” that “doesn’t hit the same on MnK” and that’s why he’ll often choose other weapons over it.

For him, the Volt feels “awkward” in mid-range gunfights and has “whack” hip fire, so he can’t rely on it to takedown enemies consistently during intense skirmishes.

Despite this, aceu did admit that the Volt does “beam” in the right players’ hands, it’s just not his go-to pick.

It’s always interesting to hear what pros and content creators think about specific weapons, as they often have the most experience with Apex’s arsenal of guns.

At the end of the day, weapon choice all comes down to personal preference and for aceu, the Volt just doesn’t perform as well as other options for him on MnK.