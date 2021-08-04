Accidental Wattson buff in Apex Legends gives her fences a boost in Arenas

Shortly after the Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence patch, people noticed that Wattson got an accidental buff for her electric fences that gives her a big boost in the Arenas mode.

As far as crowd control, no one can touch Wattson and Caustic’s knack for locking down an area. Crucially, these characters have certain limits on their abilities so that they’re not spamming their abilities all around the place.

In Arenas, Wattson can usually take up to 5 pylons for her Perimeter Security tactical, but a recent buff has considerably bumped up that number – and Respawn have taken note of the change.

There are Wattsons in Arenas that can be seen having up to 30 pylons. This gives her an ample amount of leeway to create huge links that completely block off an area.

Before people write this off as Respawn purposefully messing with the meta, this balance update definitely doesn’t look like it was intentional based on dev responses.

Additionally, even if you do want to spam all 30 pylons, players still have to contend with her 30-second ability cooldown after placing a few.

The most use out of this accidental change would be the convenience of not having to buy more charges.

This would have been an intriguing change for Wattson players to start their takeover of the Arenas mode, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Runs to check the patch notes lol pic.twitter.com/ZkFODfPTzM — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) August 4, 2021

“I’ve been playing Wattson with 30 fences and I haven’t done anything different with her from 5 until I have my ult in which I can be slightly more aggressive,” Reddit user ‘BreezePosts’ said in response to someone saying this doesn’t make Wattson any stronger. “It is actually painful how annoyingly true this is.”

Even still, Respawn’s Director of Comms Ryan K. Rigney and Producer Josh Medina were surprised to see Wattson have 30 fences available to her, so it might get patched rather soon.

In the meantime, people can have fun laying down dozens of fences with Wattson in the Arenas mode, even if it won’t be for that long.