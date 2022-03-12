Absurd Apex Legends idea would be perfect for April Fools Day

Apex Legends players are suggesting an absurd idea to the Respawn devs that would be perfect for an April Fools Day prank.

In previous years, the Respawn devs have had tricks up their sleeves for Apex Legends players come April Fools Day.

In 2020, the devs trolled fans with a gold version of the Mozambique pistol, which returned in 2021 alongside the golden P2020, that dealt an unreasonable amount of damage while on ziplines.

However, as we creep up to April, players are prepared for the sneaky tricks the devs may be trying to pull off. In fact, some are even suggesting some absurd ideas that they’d love to see in 2022.

In a Reddit thread on March 12, Apex Legends player Binkal proposed the devs pull a hilarious and ridiculous April Fools Day prank on the community.

“April Fools Day idea. For just 24 hours you can put any sight on the game on any weapon,” the player suggested. “I’m talking 10X scope on a R-99, why not?”

The idea was certainly reminiscent for many players, as it reminded them of Apex Legends’ launch, where there were fewer restrictions on which optics could go on weapons. “Would definitely bring back some season 0 vibes,” said one.

Others were excited about the potential opportunities of using certain scopes with specific guns: “I have simple desires and would spend the entire day with 3x on the Wingman. It would feel so nifty,” said player Kittykg.

With a large amount of the Apex community behind the idea, with the post reaching the top of the game’s subreddit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the devs implement the proposed idea.

However, players will have to wait and see what happens when April 1 rolls around.