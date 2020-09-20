7 Apex Legends tips & tricks to improve your movement in Season 6

Movement is one of the most important aspects of Apex Legends, and we've got seven pieces of advice to help you improve that area of your game, courtesy of Redditor 'ThatGuyDes.'

Movement is significant in a lot of battle royale games, especially Apex Legends, which gives players a lot of freedom when it comes to mechanics like jumping, sliding, sprinting, and more.

The importance of it in Apex is several-fold, as it not only applies to simple things like going from point A to point B on the map, but also to the heat of gunfight engagements where your mobility skillset can make a difference between winning and losing.

Reddit user 'ThatGuyDes,' who is a regular contributor to the Apex University subreddit, has posted five tips that can help you "take advantage of Apex's unique movement mechanics," which should, in turn, help you get better results overall.

Reloading in a gunfight

With how intense and wild gunfights can get in Apex Legends, you almost always find yourself having to reload while still very much in the thick of things against the enemy team.

One good advice here is, when you are going to reload, make sure to crouch and turn your body, because that reduces the size of your hitbox and makes it harder for the opposition to track you.

Always keep moving

As mentioned above, this game's mechanics allow players a lot of flexibility in movement, and you should look to take advantage of that every second of the match. Always stay on the move, combining mechanics like crouching and strafing, to keep yourself safe from anyone that may have their crosshairs on you from a distance.

This applies to pretty much all situations – whether you're moving from one fight to the next, looting, or applying healing items.

Never stay still during gunfights

This is more of a specific extension of the previous point, but staying mobile during gunfights can make a huge difference between whether or not you come out of it alive.

Constantly shifting from one angle to another, from one position to the next, keeps you unpredictable and slowly but surely moves the advantage in your favor since your opponents will begin worrying about from where you'll shoot at them next.

This is especially important if you're using Legends that have some sort of movement-related ability, like Pathfinder's grapple, Octane's jump pad or Wraith's portal. If you have those kinds of tools at your disposal, you might as well use them.

Bind crouch to right stick on controller

This one's obviously only for controller players, so if you're on keyboard and mouse, you can skip this one. ThatGuyDes recommends binding the crouch button to your right stick (RS on Xbox One, R3 on PS4), claiming that it'll upgrade your movement once you get used to it.

"It's going to feel awkward at first, but once you get good at it, you'll wonder how you ever played without it," the Apex tips guru wrote.

Mix up your crouch strafing

Since we're on the topic of crouching, it's important not to get into the habit of simply spamming crouch and strafe during gunfights, because that can make you too predictable.

Teach yourself to use a variety of timings, angles, and directions when combining the two mechanics so to keep your enemies on the back foot during engagements.

Add 'climb peeks' to your arsenal

As most know, peeking in FPS games refers to the act of getting an angle from your place of cover in order to watch an angle and maybe even shoot at any enemies that may be around. While the most common way of peeking is around edges of walls/structures, it's also recommended that you use climb peeks, which involves climbing onto something in order to view over it.

Most players will be ready for you to peer at them from around edges and corners, so you can really catch the opposition off guard with this gung-ho movement.

However, the Redditor did warn not to use climb peeking too much in situations where there might be too many enemies around: "You have to be very careful when climb peeking against multiple enemies. In certain situations, climbing can give all your enemies a line of sight on you."

Slide, slide, slide

Sliding is something most Apex Legends players do plenty of, but it can be especially helpful if you're trying to blaze through the map. One good trick is to always jump right after each slide, which helps maintain your forward momentum.

This really comes in handy whenever you're sliding down a slope; try jumping during that slide to help keep your top speed and also avoid any obstacles instead of having to stop and go around them manually.

Furthermore, whenever you're jumping down from any significant height, look for any slanted surfaces, structures, or objects that you can slide on so that once you land, you won't have to deal with that brief but annoying second of being stand-still as your character's body recovers.

That wraps up this list of tips and tricks to help improve your movement in Apex Legends. Remember, Firing Range is the perfect place to practice all of the game's unique movement mechanics and teach yourself to make them second nature.

With enough training, you can add these to your muscle memory so won't even have to think about it when playing, allowing you to focus on shutting down enemies and winning matches.