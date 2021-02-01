200 IQ Apex Legends trick lets Wraith completely bamboozle enemies on Olympus

Apex Legends players have got an incredible movement trick that lets Wraith absolutely bamboozle enemies at Bonsai Plaza and them completely helpless.

The one thing that makes Apex Legends stand out from the battle royale crowd is the fact that you have to choose a character to use before the game starts. Each character has different abilities, and you can play the game in different ways.

Long-time players have pretty much mastered the different abilities at this point, given we’re approaching the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch. But, every now and again, someone pulls off something new that wows even the biggest veterans of the Apex Games.

That includes a ridiculous highlight from Wraith at Bonsai Plaza, just days before Apex Legends Season 8 goes live, where expert movement left an opponent completely helpless.

It comes from Reddit user LithuanianJohn who came under fire from an enemy team while trying to loot up at Bonsai Plaza.

The Wraith player managed to eliminate one of their foes, but, they were still tasked with taking down another. As the other enemy came flying at them, firing off shots, the Redditor used Wraith’s tactical to make it seem like they were fleeing.

Instead, LithuanianJohn just made it look like they were jumping out Bonsai’s mid window. They actually hung on to the side and watched as their foe jumped out of the window, going flying to the floor below.

Now, seeing as we don’t have fall damage in Apex, the enemy wouldn’t have been eliminated on impact. But, it just opened up enough space for the Redditor to get themself healed and figure out their next move.

Of course, you need some pretty nifty movement skills to pull it off, given how quick you need to react to grab ahold of the side of the window. But, if you can master it, you can bait enemies into a hilarious mistake.