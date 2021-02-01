Logo
200 IQ Apex Legends trick lets Wraith completely bamboozle enemies on Olympus

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:09

by Connor Bennett
Wriath at Bonsai Plaza in Apex
Apex Legends players have got an incredible movement trick that lets Wraith absolutely bamboozle enemies at Bonsai Plaza and them completely helpless.

The one thing that makes Apex Legends stand out from the battle royale crowd is the fact that you have to choose a character to use before the game starts. Each character has different abilities, and you can play the game in different ways.

Long-time players have pretty much mastered the different abilities at this point, given we’re approaching the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch. But, every now and again, someone pulls off something new that wows even the biggest veterans of the Apex Games.

That includes a ridiculous highlight from Wraith at Bonsai Plaza, just days before Apex Legends Season 8 goes live, where expert movement left an opponent completely helpless.

Wraith in World's Edge Apex Legends
Wraith still leads the way as Apex's most-used legend.

It comes from Reddit user LithuanianJohn who came under fire from an enemy team while trying to loot up at Bonsai Plaza.

The Wraith player managed to eliminate one of their foes, but, they were still tasked with taking down another. As the other enemy came flying at them, firing off shots, the Redditor used Wraith’s tactical to make it seem like they were fleeing.

Instead, LithuanianJohn just made it look like they were jumping out Bonsai’s mid window. They actually hung on to the side and watched as their foe jumped out of the window, going flying to the floor below.

CYA, bro! Bonsai Plaza emergency window bamboozle! from apexlegends

Now, seeing as we don’t have fall damage in Apex, the enemy wouldn’t have been eliminated on impact. But, it just opened up enough space for the Redditor to get themself healed and figure out their next move.

Of course, you need some pretty nifty movement skills to pull it off, given how quick you need to react to grab ahold of the side of the window. But, if you can master it, you can bait enemies into a hilarious mistake.

Apex Legends

Looks like Apex Legends is keeping Peacekeeper, Kraber as supply drop guns in Season 8

Published: 1/Feb/2021 4:20

by Isaac McIntyre
Wattson shoots a Kraber in the Apex Legends Season 8 trailer.
Apex Legends Season 8

It looks like Respawn has no plans ⁠— for the moment — to reshuffle the Apex Legends supply drop guns, with the Prowler, the Kraber .50-cal sniper rifle, and the Peacekeeper set to stay as Heirloom guns heading into Season 8.

Apex Legends has enjoyed a rotating roster of Heirloom guns in the battle royale’s randomly-dropped care packages since mid-2019, when the L-STAR was added to the title’s super-rare “red” arsenal.

The Devotion, Mastiff, and R-99 have all spent stints as rare supply drops in past seasons, before Respawn settled on the current roster.

The current high-impact trio will be sticking around to start Season 8 too; early gameplay videos highlighting Fuse and the flashy new 30-30 Repeater rifle have seemingly confirmed the Heirloom roster will remain unchanged.

A screenshot from the "Dazs" gameplay guide clearly shows all three Heirloom guns in the training yard.
A frame from Dazs’ gameplay guide shows all three Heirloom guns in the training yard.

All three current Heirloom weapons ⁠— the Peacekeeper shotgun, Prowler submachine gun, and Kraber .50-cal sniper — were spotted in the Apex Legends training yard in multiple videos.

This seems to suggest the Apex Legends devs don’t have any plans to swap out which red guns can be collected from supply drops, at least early on in Season 8. Considering the new season, “Mayhem,” kicks off on Feb. 2, it seems a little late to be tweaking that in the live versions of the game.

It’s worth noting, however, Respawn has not confirmed anything yet.

That being said, Dexerto has spoken to several of Apex Legends’ prominent data miners, who are all of the opinion the newly-released gameplay guides have been filmed on the same builds that are set to be sent live for players on Feb. 2. 

There have also been no changes in the battle royale’s code regarding supply drop guns, suggesting nothing has been fiddled with ahead of Season 8’s launch.

The Peacekeeper is all set for another season as a supply drop gun.
The Peacekeeper is all set for another season as a supply drop gun.

This decision means the Peacekeeper will now spend its fourth consecutive season in supply drops. It was added to the Heirloom arsenal in May, 2020.

The Prowler has been locked away inside care packages for a much shorter stint; the heavy submachine gun was hooked from the Apex Legends loot pool in the Season 7 launch patch, when the R-99 SMG was unleashed back into the game. The Kraber rifle has been in supply drops since before Season 1.

Apex Legends Season 8 is set to officially launch on Tuesday, February 2.