100 Thieves’ NiceWigg hits back at Apex Legends cheating accusations

Apex Legends streamer Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin has hit back at accusations of cheating, with the 100 Thieves player even providing footage of his controller to prove the accusers wrong.

While cheating in Apex Legends has not been as endemic as in other battle royales, it has still made a large portion of the community wary of incredibly high level gameplay.

There have been a couple of notable cheating scandals, seeing some of the game’s highest ranked Apex Predators banned for cheating.

As an ex-professional player on controller, NiceWigg is no stranger to accusations of cheating – with many community members throwing blanket accusations the way of incredibly talented players. As the unfounded allegations continue to pile up, the 24-year-old has gone out of his way to prove them wrong.

Advertisement

In a recent Twitch stream, NiceWigg responded to the growing accusations, criticizing them as unfounded.

He even joked that he wished his audience would pick one criticism of him and stick to it, as opposed to floating a host of unfounded accusations his way.

“What do you mean? I’m not even a top ten controller player in the game,” he said, “according to everybody. And I’m f**king cheating now? I can’t catch a break. I’m a quitter, I’m a cheater, I’m bad at the game, what the f**k do you want from me?”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NiceWigg even took a short break mid-stream to show his viewers his controller, making clear that no strike pack or Cronus was attached as some accusers claimed.

“Dude, I use a **cking standard PS5 controller bro,” he said, showing the controller off and making sure viewers got a good look at it. “I play claw no paddles bro and according to half the community, I’m not even that good!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a post-stream tweet, he again hit out at the accusations, telling “all the people making accusations” to “get sh*t on”.

🚨TO ALL THE PEOPLE MAKING ACCUSATIONS RECENTLY ABOUT ME CHEATING IN APEX LEGENDS🚨 GGS GET SHIT ON — NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) November 27, 2021

It’s also fair to assume that NiceWigg’s organization 100 Thieves would not have let the streamer join had they any real inkling that he is cheating.

Advertisement

The Apex creator joins a long list of streaming figures that are facing allegations of cheating with little to no evidence. Unfortunately, with video game cheating such a prevalent issue, it doesn’t seem that creators will escape cheating allegations soon.