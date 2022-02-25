10 best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends

Pathfinder has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of his cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Pathfinder is one of the most iconic characters in Apex Legends and his positive approach to every encounter never fails to put a smile on players’ faces.

The Forward Scout has also always maintained a popular pick rate since the release of Respawn’s battle royale back in 2019, with Pathfinder mains always looking for the highlight-reel play with the grapple hook.

Of course, mastering his kit is only half the battle, as it can be almost impossible to choose a skin from the countless cosmetics Respawn releases with every event.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Forward Scout, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Pathfinder

Top 10 best skins for Pathfinder

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Mechameleon

Mechameleon Pathfinder was released alongside the Season 9 ALGS store and was available as part of a bundle of 2,500 Apex Coins.

9. Iced Out

Iced Out Pathfinder was part of the Season 3 Battle Pass and was awarded for players at level 25.

8. Full Meta Robot

Full Metal Robot Pathfinder is part of the Pathfinder Edition Bundle available for $19.99.

7. Elegant Mechanics

Elegant Mechanics Pathfinder was part of the Evolution Collection Event in Season 10 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

6. Down Right Fierce

Down Right Fierce Pathfinder was released with the Thrillseekers Arenas Event for 1,800 Apex Coins as part of a bundle.

5. SRVN MRVN

SRVN MRVN Pathfinder was part of Season 3’s Grand Soirée Arcade Event and made a return in February 2022 as part of a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

4. The Burgundy Knight

Burgundy Knight Pathfinder was released with the War Games event back in Season 8 as part of a bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

3. War Path

War Path Pathfinder was released alongside the Chaos Theory Collection Event and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

2. War Machine

War Machine Pathfinder was part of the Iron Crown Event back in Season 2 and was available for 1,800 Apex Coins.

1. Memoir Noir

Memoir Noir Pathfinder was available as part of a bundle in the 2021 Fight Night event for 1,800 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Forward Scout, Pathfinder. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

