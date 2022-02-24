10 best Mirage skins in Apex Legends

Looking for the best Mirage skins in Apex Legends? Well, you’ve come to the right place as we break down his top skins.

The Holographic Trickster can deceive enemies with his ability to fire out decoys left and right. Many players will continue to use his base look and choose not to spend real cash on a flashy skin, though not all of them need to be bought with Apex Coins.

Cashing in on your Crafting Metals – which can be racked up by opening Apex packs, winning games, and leveling up – is always good for unlocking a new look.

Advertisement

So, if you’re in the market for a Mirage skin, let’s run through some of the best…

Best Apex Legends skins for Mirage

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Captain Bamboozle

You could obtain this Legendary Captain Bamboozle skin in Apex Legends during the Iron Crown Collection event in Season 2. It was available to get as part of promo packs, costing 700 Apex Coins per pack.

9. Angel City Hustler

The green jacketed Legendary outfit will cost Apex Legends players 1,200 Crafting Metals in-game.

8. Red Carpet

Just look at that eyepiece… Red Carpet is a Legendary skin in Apex Legends, part of the Season 8 Collection event. It was available for 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals.

Advertisement

7. Seafoam Swindler

One of Mirage’s best skins is Seafoam Swindler, a Legendary outfit. You need to own the Ghost Machine skin first of all, and pay for a skin recolor with Apex Legends Tokens (costing between 6,500-10,500).

6. The Revenger

Those with a spare 1,200 Crafting Metals could invest in some gold, and by that, we mean The Revenger Legendary Mirage skin.

5. The Wisecracker

The Holo-Day Bash event in 2019 brought with it an absolute gem of a Mirage skin, the Wisecracker, with the Legendary costing 2,400 Crafting Metals. It was also available to obtain as part of event packs, costing 700 Apex Coins per pack.

4. Old Town

One of Fight or Fright’s biggest wins was the Mirage skin called Old Town, a Legendary offering, that costs 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Advertisement

3. Boogie Down

We couldn’t possibly produce a best Apex Legends skins list for Mirage without mentioning Boogie down, a Legendary skin from the Fight Night Season 7 Collection event. It costs 2,400 Crafting Metals at the time.

2. Ghost Machine

With so many dull locations to roam around in Apex Legends’ maps, from Kings Canyon to World’s Edge, a gray Legendary skin like Ghost Machine will let Mirage mains blend right in. It costs 1,200 Crafting Metals.

1. Show Stopper

Part of the Apex Legends Champion edition, the Show Stopper Legendary skin is our top pick – costing $19.99.

The bundle includes the following:

Legendary Mirage character skin — The Show Stopper

— The Show Stopper Legendary Volt weapon skin — The Mantlepiece

— The Mantlepiece Epic weapon charm — Boots n’ All

— Boots n’ All Legendary badge — Holo Star

— Holo Star 1,000 Apex Coins

That rounds off our list of best Mirage skins in Apex Legends. We’ll update our rankings as the seasons roll on, but until then, check out our list for Loba!