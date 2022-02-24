10 best Loba skins in Apex Legends

Loba has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of her cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Since her release back in Season 5, Loba has become one of the iconic and recognizable characters in Apex Legends.

While she’s never taken over the meta or dominated as the most popular Legend, the mobility from her Tactical and endless source of loot from her Ultimate has helped her establish a large group of dedicated mains.

Of course, mastering her kit is only half the battle, as it can be almost impossible to choose a skin from the countless cosmetics Respawn releases with every event.

Advertisement

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Translocating Thief, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Loba.

Top 10 best skins for Loba

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Torrent (Epic)

Torrent Loba was released alongside the Aftermarket event back in Season 6 and was available to craft for 800 materials.

9. Banshee Queen (Epic)

Banshee Queen Loba was released with the Fight or Fright event back in 2020 and cost 1,500 Apex coins as part of a bundle in the store.

8. Purple Reign (Legendary)

Purple Reign Loba is a Legendary skin available to craft in-game for 1,200 materials.

Advertisement

7. Off The Record (Legendary)

Off The Record Loba is a Legendary skin available to craft in-game for 1,200 materials.

6. Self Reflection (Legendary)

Self Reflection Loba was released as part of a bundle back in Season 7’s Fight Night Collection event for 1,800 Apex Coins.

5. Bootlegger (Legendary)

Bootlegger Loba is a Legendary skin available to craft in-game for 1,200 materials.

4. Plumed Explorer (Legendary)

Plumed Explorer Loba was released alongside the Raiders Collection event in Season 11 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

3. Breaking The Law (Legendary)

Breaking The Law Loba is part of Season 12 Battle Pass and is unlocked after reaching level 50.

2. Haute Hoplite (Legendary)

Haute Hoplite Loba was part of the Season 8 Chaos Theory event and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

Advertisement

1. Crystalline Perfection (Legendary)

Crystalline Perfection Loba is a Christmas-themed skin that was first available as part of the Holo-Day bash 2020 event.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Translocating Thief, Loba. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

Don’t forget to check out @alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and leaks.