10 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Looking for the best Fuse skins in Apex Legends? There are lots of different Legendary and Epic outfits to choose from, but here we’re going to rank the best ones.

There are a plethora of different suits your Fuse can jump into in Apex Legends. Some of them are so bright they’ll stand out even in a bright map like Storm Point, and others will blend in with the darker surroundings of Kings Canyon or World’s Edge.

No matter your preference of skin, whether it be subtle changes or a complete redesign of how they appear in a game, there’s something for you in the battle royale game.

So, without further ado, let’s run through the best Fuse skins in Apex Legends right now.

Best Apex Legends skins for Fuse

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past. ‘

10. Festive Decor

The Thrillseekers event of Season 9 added a new Festive Decor Epic skin for Fuse, costing 900 Apex Coins.

9. Pearly White

A themed event in Season 8, War Games, brought with it a new look for the Legend, in the form of an Epic Pearly White skin. At the time, it cost 1,000 Apex Coins to get.

8. Cybernetic Payload

The first Legendary skin on our list is Cybernetic Payload, from Season 10’s Evolution event. It would have set players back 2,400 Crafting Metals at the time, or 1,800 Apex Coins.

7. Man-o-War

If you’re looking for a more authentic pirate, probably not one that looks a part of Davey Jones’ crew, the Man-o-War Legendary skin costs 1,200 Crafting Metals.

6. Dread Captain

The blue-skinned pirate, a Legendary skin, can be crafted for 1,200 Crafting Metals.

5. Scallywag

Scallywag is a Legendary skin and you’ll need Dread Captain to upgrade it with Legend Tokens.

4. Boared to Death

Costing 2,500 Apex Coins, the Legendary Boared to Death skin is among the best Fuse skins.

3. Old Gold

Old Gold is a Legendary outfit within Apex Legends, available for 1,200 Crafting Metals.

2. Real Steel

If you’re looking for a robotic look, Real Steel is your best bet. The Legendary skin is valued at 3,000 Apex Coins.

1. Broseidon

Added to the game in the Dark Depths themed event of Season 11, Fuse’s Legendary Broseidon style is valued at 2,400 Crafting Metals.

