10 Best Crypto skins in Apex Legends

Crypto has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of his cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Since his release all the way back in Season 3, Crypto has become an iconic character in the Apex Legends community. However, this has never been reflected in his pick rate.

Although Respawn tried to rejuvenate the Surveillance Expert’s popularity in Season 12 with a mini-rework, he’s still sitting at a 1.9% pick rate in the latter half of Defiance.

While he’s not contending for the top spots in the meta, Crypto has a small group of dedicated mains who are always looking to refine their skills with his kit and of course, collect all of his incredible cosmetics.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Surveillance Expert, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Crypto.

Top 10 best skins for Crypto

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Deadly Byte

Deadly Byte Crypto was first released with the 2019 Fight or Fright Event and returned for the Monsters Within Event in 2021 in a bundle for 2,150 Apex Coins.

9. Cyber Attack

Cyber Attack Crypto was available for Twitch Prime members to claim all the way back in December 2019.

8. Blue Steel

Blue Steel Crypto was part of the Season 4 Battle Pass and was available to craft for 60 materials.

7. Devil’s Advocate

Devil’s Advocate Crypto wasn’t released as part of a specific event and is available to craft in the Legends menu for 1,200 materials.

6. Awoken Fury

Awoken Fury Crypto arrived with the Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event in 2021 and made a return in the Lunar New Year Sale in 2022.

5. The Hired Gun

Hired Gun Crypto wasn’t released as part of a specific event and is available to craft in the Legends menu for 1,200 materials.

4. Hallowed Spirit

Hallowed Spirit Crypto was released as part of the Champion Edition bundle that included 7 Exclusive skins, 9 character unlocks, and 1,000 Apex Coins for $39.99.

3. Hype Beast

Hype Beast Crypto was part of the Grand Soirée Event as a non-exclusive skin and can be crafted for 1,200 materials.

2. Whitelisted

Whitelisted Crypto arrived with the System Override Collection Event from Season 4 in 2020 and was available to craft for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 materials.

1. Midnight Cipher

The Midnight Cipher skin was part of the ‘Prince of Darkness’ bundle which could be acquired during the Fight or Fright 2020 Event for 2,500 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Surveillance Expert, Crypto. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

