10 best Caustic skins in Apex Legends

Looking for the best Caustic skins in Apex Legends? The Toxic Trapper has a number of Legendary and Epic skins that just might take your breath away, so we’ve ranked the best here.

Whether you’re dropping into Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, or Storm Point, picking the best skin for your character is something many players love.

There are some that are very transformative, changing the appearance of each Legend so much so that they look very different from their base design. Lucky enough for Caustic mains, there’s a long list to pick from – and we’ve picked out the best 10 for you here.

Best Apex Legends skins for Caustic

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Blackheart

Caustic’s Legendary Blackheart skin can be crafted in-game using 1,200 Crafting Metals.

9. Silverback

This Legendary skin was added in Season 9 with the ALGS Championship Sale event, costing 2,500 Apex Coins.

8. Sweet Dreams

Caustic’s Legendary Sweet Dreams skin was added in the Fight or Fright 2020 event, costing 4,000 Apex Coins.

7. Deputy of Death

The next skin in our list of Deputy of Death, another Legendary outfit. This one burst onto the scene in the Season 8 Chaos Theory event, costing 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

6. Third Emperor

The Third Emperor is a Legendary skin and can be purchased using 1,200 Crafting Metals.

5. Synthesis Chamber

Synthesis Chamber opens up our Top 5 best Caustic skins – Legendary in rarity. The orange and deep purple outfit was introduced in Season 10’s Monsters Within event, craftable with 2,400 Crafting Metals.

4. Necrosis

Want to make Caustic look like a robot? Necrosis is the answer. Added back in Season 4 with the System Override event, the Legendary fit cost 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

3. Claustic

Feeling Christmassy? Claustic might be the best Legendary festive skin around and was first added in the Holo-Day Bash event of 2019. It cost 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

2. The Last Laugh

It was a close candidate for first place, but The Last Laugh was just pipped. The incredibly freaky clown look is an unexpected twist for a demonic character such as Caustic, with the Legendary skin costing 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals throughout the 2019 Fight or Fright event.

1. Mad King

If you’re looking for the best Caustic skins in Apex Legends, look no further than the Mad King. As a Legendary Anniversary skin, the red, gold, and black skin – featuring a golden crown fit for a king – it will come as no surprise that its price is of premium value. It cost 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals when it was available.

So, that’s that! Those are the best Caustic skins in Apex Legends right now, and if you’re looking for different outfits for other Legends, do check out our rankings for Loba, Mirage, Fuse, and more.