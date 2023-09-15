Zom 100 Episode 8: Release date, time & spoiler speculation

Zom 100 Episode 8 is nearly here, and here’s exactly what you might be looking to learn about the much-awaited episode.

Zom 100 is returning with Episode 8 after a break of one week. However, it’s worth pointing out that even if fans based in Japan get the episode exactly on its scheduled release date and time, fans across the rest of the world will have to wait a little longer as the episode has been delayed for streaming platforms.

In the previous episode of the anime, we see how Shizuka somehow motivates Akira to stand up for his self-respect and stop feeding his boss’s ego. After he makes up his mind, his boss gets into a dire situation involving the extremely hungry flock of the undead.

After the super adventurous and hair-raising seventh episode, let’s see what the upcoming episode has in store for us.

Zom 100 Episode 8: Release date and time

Zom 100 Episode 8 will be released on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 5:30pm JST in Japan, whereas the streaming platforms Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu will stream the episode a day later, on Monday, September 18, 2023. Below, you can find the release timings that you may follow to stay updated with the upcoming episode’s arrival:

2am PDT

4am CST

5am EST

10am BST

11am European Time

2:30pm IST

5pm Philippines Time

What happened in Zom 100 Episode 7?

Akira starts working under a manipulative boss who spares no effort to make his life hell. He scolds him for every small thing. Even though Akira knows that he does not deserve it, he can’t take a stand. Akira recalls his childhood days when he wasn’t even allowed to keep a pet.

The episode also revealed several things from Shizuka’s past that showed us she also did not have a good childhood. Shizuka started living her life once again when she came across Akira. She was astonished to see Akira’s diary, where he had listed 100 things he wanted to do before getting zombified. Shizuka and Kencho try to convince Akira to resign, but he can’t make a decision until the former does something that makes him realize his mistake.

As soon as Akira gets ready to go with Kencho and Shizuka, they get surrounded by a huge crowd of ravenous zombies. Akira saves Kosugi, his former boss, but then heads on his new journey to Gunma.

What to expect from Zom 100 Episode 8?

As per the official website of Zom 100, Akira and his friends will go to Akira’s hometown, Gunma. There, they will first get a van, and then, as they continue with their road trip, they will come across a girl named Betrix Amerhauser.

She is another survivor, but it will be interesting to see if she’ll be an ally or an enemy to the group.

