Zom 100 Episode 5: Release date and spoiler speculation

Zom 100 Episode 5 was expected to be released in July, but it got delayed and got a new date – so, here, we have discussed the release details for the upcoming anime episode and possible spoilers.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is such an ongoing anime that is far away from the horror aspect, even though it is centered on a zombie outbreak. With its mesmerizing animation and hilarious events, it became one of the most talked about anime series of the summer slate of 2023.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the anime also became the first ever anime to go on frequent breaks. Previously, the fourth episode was delayed for a day due to some production issues, and later the fifth episode was postponed for an entire week. Although, fans got to witness a special episode the same weekend when the fifth episode was scheduled.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5 – Release date and time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2023, on the affiliated channels in Japan at 6:00pm JST. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will screen the episode globally, and below, we have given the timings of its arrival on the streaming platform:

Article continues after ad

2:00pm PST

4:00am CST

5:00am EST

10:00am BST

11:00am European Time

2:30pm IST

5:00pm Philippines Time

Zom 100 Episode 5 spoilers: What to expect

The previous episode of Zom 100 finally gave Akira an opportunity to get into a romantic relationship with a fellow survivor. However, his happiness didn’t last longer because the girl he fell in love with also became a victim of a zombie. Akira, along with his best bud, flees from the location quickly. The episode also reveals one of Akira’s childhood dreams, which was to become a superhero.

Zom 100 episode 5 will finally give him a chance to be a superhero and save every survivor from a walking shark. The episode will cover chapters six and seven from the manga and will show Akira and Kencho going to an aquarium for a dolphin show, but the duo instead find themselves in between colossal chaos.

Article continues after ad

Akira will find a shark suit and will fight the shark. Initially, he will only want to fulfill his dream of becoming a superhero, but then he will come across the girl he met at the convenience store earlier. So, his motivation to save those in need will change suddenly.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Most, if not all, of these animes can be watched on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.