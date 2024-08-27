Yuji and Sukuna’s fight in Jujutsu Kaisen is more tragic than we thought

Yuji and Sukuna’s hateful battle in Jujutsu Kaisen becomes more tragic once we think about the true relationship between the two.

Jujutsu Kaisen teased a deeper connection between Yuji and Sukuna from the very start. Not only can the protagonist house the ancient sorcerer without losing himself but they also share some features. But it isn’t until Chapter 257 that we get a confirmation.

The chapter revealed that Sukuna ate his twin brother in their mother’s womb. The deceased fetus’ soul was later reincarnated as Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father. This means Sukuna is Yuji’s uncle, in a way.

But this revelation didn’t add any emotional angle to their fight. Sukuna deserves what he’s getting from Yuji after causing so much chaos and carnage. However, if we think deeply enough, we’ll realize Yuji’s not just fighting his uncle all this time, but also his father.

Though never stated explicitly, Sukuna’s four arms and two mouths may be a result of his consumption of his brother. After eating the child, Sukuna’s body merged with his twin’s. This means it’s his father’s body that has been causing Yuji so much pain and suffering.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

It’s a bleak detail that makes the final battle in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc a heartbreaking ordeal. Fans are also blown away by the observation. As one wrote on Reddit, “Identical twins share the same DNA, so biologically speaking, Yuji is Sukuna’s son.”

“It goes a little deeper than that. Twins in JJK are considered the same soul. Spiritually speaking, Sukuna could be considered Yuji’s father,” replied another.

“It’s even more sad that Jin is implied to cherish Itadori a lot, having been expecting Itadori’s birth for quite some time, even at the cost of turning a blind eye to his clearly suspicious, supposedly dead wife,” commented someone else.

“The sad implication of this is that Itadori has been attacking and attacked by Body Parts that should’ve been his father’s,” shared one fan.

While readers can see the tragedy of the fight, Yuji has no idea about his true relation to Sukuna, or even his real parentage. But since Jujutsu Kaisen has four chapters left before its ending, maybe Yuji will learn the truth before the finale.

If you’re looking to learn more about the incredible manga, check out Nobara’s fate and the questions Jujutsu Kaisen ending needs to answer.