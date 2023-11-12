Yu Yu Hakusho Live-action gets a spectacular trailer with a release date

Netflix recently released the first official trailer of the much-awaited live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. Along with that, the streaming giant also confirmed that the series will hit our screens next month.

Released back in 1990, Yu Yu Hakusho is a legendary manga series from Yoshihiro Togashi, the legendary mangaka who also gave us Hunter x Hunter.

The manga series received an anime adaptation in 1992 and ran for a total of 112 episodes. Yu Yu Hakusho is considered a timeless classic that laid the foundation for several modern animanga series.

So, it’s understandable why anime fandom is excited about the upcoming live-action adaptation while also wondering if Netflix will do justice to Togashi’s incredible work. Well, we can’t say if Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho will be good or bad, but the trailer does look amazing.

In Netflix Geeked Week 2023, Netflix released the first-ever trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action, confirming that the series will premiere worldwide on December 14, 2023. So, we are only a few days away from seeing these characters on our screens.

Yu Yu Hakusho is about Yusuke Urameshi, who gets a second chance at life after becoming a Spirit Detective. The Netflix trailer starts with Yusuke’s death, who’s witnessing some paramedics surrounding his lifeless body. We also see Koenma reviving Yusuke as a Spirit Detective and sending him back to Earth to solve deadly and mysterious cases.

Interestingly, we also get a good look at Toguro, who can be seen battling several characters at once with his immense strength. Finally, the trailer ends with Yusuke trying out his iconic Spirit Gun attack. Honestly, if that’s not enough to spark any excitement in fans, then what is?

Of course, Netflix doesn’t have a good track record with anime live-action adaptations. Adaptations like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop didn’t exactly land well with fans.

However, the curse was broken with the latest One Piece Live Action, which got a brilliant reception from critics and fans alike. So, maybe Netflix finally cracked the formula for good live-action adaptations? If that’s true, Yu Yu Hakusho might actually turn out to be great, and the hardcore fans of the series will love seeing their favorite characters back on the screens.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.