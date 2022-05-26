YouTuber devotes himself to bizarre challenge until Hunter x Hunter returns

Japanese YouTuber Tarue assault has done 1000 punches every day for the last two years waiting for the next season of the popular anime Hunter x Hunter, becoming absolutely ripped in the process.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga Hunter x Hunter is one of the most beloved anime’s in the world.

Despite it not being part of the legendary “big three” which includes the likes of Naruto, Bleach and One Piece, Hunter x Hunter is still one of the best sellers and has an extremely devoted fanbase.

One example of the anime’s loyal audience comes from a small Japanese YouTube creator Tarue assault, who dedicated himself to doing 1000 punches every day until the release of the next Hunter x Hunter season.

In a May 25 tweet that went viral, anime fan killugonist pointed out the insane progress that YouTuber Tarue assault has made over the last two years with his daily 1000 punches.

“There’s this guy who live streams himself doing 1,000 punches a day until Hunter x Hunter resumes,” the tweet read. “Look how tattered his clothes are now compared to when he first started,” they noted.

there’s this guy who livestreams himself doing 1,000 punches a day until hunter x hunter resumes serialisation and look how tattered his clothes are now compared to when he first started 😭 pic.twitter.com/NhxKsqxtDy — an⁷ (@killugonist) May 25, 2022

The tweet has since blown up in the anime community, amassing over 110k likes and close to 15k retweets in just under a day, with other fans showing admiration in the replies.

Making the Japanese creator’s dedication even more impressive, he did a mind-blowing 10,000 punches instead of 1,000 during his May 25 live stream, which lasted for almost 11 hours.

This was likely to celebrate the announcement from Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi, who revealed that the show would be returning after a four-year-long hiatus.



Fans are now more excited than ever for the return of the cherished manga, after little hope was given to them for the continuation of the series.