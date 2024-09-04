Yoru reveals her masterplan to defeat the Chainsaw Man in Chapter 176

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 finally gives Yoru a way to defeat the titular Devil – but not without a sacrifice.

As one of the Four Horsemen, Yoru is among the strongest Devils in Chainsaw Man. Yet, she’s nowhere near Pochita, whose power is legendary and includes deleting entire concepts from existence.

The stark difference between their power levels is clear when Yoru fights him after Denji goes on a rampage following Nayuta’s horrifying death. In seconds, he’s overwhelmed her, deleting arms from existence, and is about to kill her.

In the face of her death, Yoru remembers her conversation with Asa. Chainsaw Man Chapter 176, titled ‘Two Children’, shows the two sitting in a bath together as they discuss the only way to defeat or even stand a chance against Pochita.

Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha

Asa asks Yoru to bury the hatchet and stop her enmity with the Chainsaw Man. But the War Devil reveals she can’t because Pochita has eaten her comrades and she needs to make him throw them up. What’s more, she even has a way to do so, but it asks for a sacrifice so huge that she hasn’t attempted it yet.

However, Yoru is prepared to make the sacrifice now when she’s about to be killed by the Chainsaw Man. In a shocking turn of events, the War Devil calls for her two children – the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil – and uses them as her arms.

In a blink of an eye, Yoru slashes through the Chainsaw Man, releasing the Mouth Devil and bringing mouths back into the world. But by doing so, she’s effectively sacrificed her children.

However, seeing as she’s the War Devil and possibly the mother of all weapons, maybe Yoru isn’t out of children yet. She must have more and can call upon them all when she needs it. If that’s really true, then she’s currently the only person (or Devil) who can stop the Chainsaw Man.

