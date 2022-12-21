Will there be a Lookism Season 2 on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is there going to be a Lookism Season 2 on Netflix? The Korean anime recently hit the streaming platform, but will there be a second season on the streaming platform?

Lookism was first conceived as a South Korean webtoon, published weekly in 2014. Five years later, a Chinese television version was released, and now, Netflix has launched an adaptation from Studio Mir.

The anime follows a high-school student who, after being bullied, finds he can switch between two bodies: one that’s considered “perfect”, and another that’s thought to be “ugly.”

The show has received a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and following its recent release, fans are asking: will there be a Lookism Season 2?

Article continues after ad

Is Lookism Season 2 happening on Netflix?

Lookism Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Firstly, the original webtoon is still ongoing, so there’s plenty of stories to adapt in a potential second season (also, the first season only had eight episodes, so we’ve barely scratched the surface).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Secondly, Studio Mir has an excellent relationship with Netflix, having worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, the latter of which continued for three seasons.

As per Netflix’s logline: “Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects.

Article continues after ad

“Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries. Enjoy the story of Park Hyung Suk as he overcomes diverse encounters and conflicts and grows to fulfill his dreams.”

That’s everything we know about Lookism Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage here, and our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7