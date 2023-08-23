Why isn’t there One Piece chapter 1091 this week?

One Piece chapter 1091 will set the stage for the Elbaf arc. However, the manga is yet again postponed this week. Read more to find out why.

One Piece has been going on consecutive breaks for a while now. The series has only just begun Luffy’s adventures as well as confirmed an Elbaf arc. Just when fans anticipate some more action, the series goes on another hiatus.

The recent chapter ends with Luffy being shocked after sensing Kizaru’s presence on Egghead Island. Although he doesn’t know that the person he is sensing is Kizaru, he can at least determine that the enemy is strong.

The upcoming chapter will most likely feature the Straw Hats’ encounter with Kizaru. It will also transition from one arc to another. Delve deeper to find out why One Piece chapter 1091 is delayed.

One Piece chapter 1091 is delayed because of the live-action series

One Piece chapter 1091 is expected to be released on September 3 instead of August 27. The reason behind the delay is Eiichiro Oda’s tight schedule concerning the live-action adaptation. Even before his eye surgery, the series took multiple breaks, which increased after that. Ignoring the Shonen Jump’s breaks, almost every chapter has been delayed for over a month now.

In the WSJ Issue No. 36-37, Oda wrote an apology note to his fans, saying, “Sorry for the inconsistent schedule before the release of the Netflix show.” Luckily, the live-action show is nearing its release date, so this is the last regular break the manga is taking. After One Piece chapter 1091, Oda will resume his regular schedule, where he will take a week break after 3-4 chapters.

The recent chapter confirms that the Straw Hats will be going (or rather fleeing) to Elbaf along with Bonney and Vegapunk. A new island is guaranteed to bring lots of adventures for our favorite crew. Even though several answers remain unknown regarding the statues of Law and Garp, fans are entirely focused on the new arc.

Elbaf is an important island that holds various mysteries regarding the Void Century. Several theories suggest that the fourth Road Poneglyph, that’s been missing for over twenty years, is actually in Elbaf. Furthermore, regarding Jaguar D. Saul’s research on the Void Century, fans will find out more secrets about the world’s true history. Robin will use her skills to decipher some important information with the help of Saul and Vegapunk.

