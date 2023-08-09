Why isn’t there One Piece chapter 1090 this week?

With the Straw Hats’ adventures getting resumed in the recent chapter, One Piece couldn’t have chosen a worse time for the delay of chapter 1090. Here’s the reason behind it.

One Piece’s recent chapter features the world’s reaction to Garp’s defeat at Hachinosu. As a Marine Hero, Garp is highly reputable and known for his unparalleled strength. This is why his defeat is a major blow to anyone who personally knows him.

On the other hand, the world suffers the terrible aftermath of the Lulusia Kingdom’s destruction. Several parts of the world are facing natural disasters as the global sea level rises to approximately one meter.

Amid all the chaos, the Straw Hats, Vegapunk, and Jewelry Bonney are shown at the end of the chapter. As One Piece leaves fans hoping to see more of what’s happening at Egghead Island, chapter 1090 gets delayed at the worst possible time.

One Piece chapter 1090 is delayed because of Shonen Jump

Viz

One Piece chapter 1090 is expected to release on August 21 at 12am JST. The delay is because Shounen Jump is taking a break due to a festival holiday in Japan.

Ever since the start of the Final Saga, One Piece has been going on several hiatus. It wasn’t long before the series made a comeback after a month-long break. Since then, it has already gone on two more breaks. However, all Shonen Jump mangas have been postponed this time because of the holiday.

The Final Saga reveals several major secrets about the Void Century and features all the important events happening worldwide. As the series focuses on the Reverie flashback, the defeat of Kid and Heart Pirates, and the incident at Hachinosu, the Straw Hats’ adventures have taken a back seat.

The recent chapter, however, features them for a brief moment, only to take a break again. According to One Piece leaker, chapter 1090 is going to be incredibly amazing. That’s a given considering we will watch Admiral Kizaru in action after a very long time. He is one of the strongest characters in the series, who appeared during the Sabaody and Marineford Wars arc.

However, ever since the war, Kizaru has barely made any appearances. However, now he is arriving at Egghead Island to capture Vegapunk and get his hands on the Straw Hats. Although the crew has become incredibly strong after the time skip, it will be interesting to see how they measure up against the Admiral.

