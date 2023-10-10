Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is expected to feature the fight between Yuji and Sukuna. However, the chapter is delayed after a major cliff-hanger.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the battle against the strongest. After killing the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Sukuna reincarnated in his original form. He fought Kashimo, only to kill the God of Lightning even more easily than Gojo.

The chapter ends with Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma jumping onto the battlefield. As always, Sukuna mocks JJK’s beloved protagonist. However, it appears Yuji has a plan since he is jumping in on the battle so unexpectedly.

Unlike before, when Sukuna was fighting against Gojo and Kashimo one-on-one, the remaining sorcerers now can’t afford that luxury. Therefore, it will now be a team of sorcerers against the King of Curses. Delve deeper to find out why the Jujutsu Kaisen manga delayed chapter 239.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is delayed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is expected to be released on October 15 at 12 a.m. JST. As per the usual schedule, Gege Akutami takes a break every three weeks. The manga released chapters 236, 237, and 238 in three consecutive weeks.

Therefore, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is delayed because of Gege’s break. The previous break was after chapter 235, where Gege had worked for four weeks straight to deliver the final round of Gojo vs Sukuna – the battle of the strongest.

Several mangakas often take breaks between three or four chapters as it helps them take a breather out of their busy schedule. Some also use the time off for research or planning for future plots. The manga will continue to feature the battle against the strongest.

Currently, Hakari is already on the battlefield. Yuji and Hiromi also joined. Therefore, it should be all three going against Sukuna and Urame. The recent chapter features Yuji’s arms, which look the same as when he was Sukuna’s vessel.

Yuji doesn’t have an innate cursed technique, but Gojo said that the former will eventually learn all of Sukuna’s techniques. There’s also the fact that Yuta hasn’t been shown in the recent chapter, which seems a bit fishy. Lots of secrets remain unanswered in the series, and it seems the upcoming chapter will at least answer one of them.

