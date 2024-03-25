When will One Piece manga return after hiatus?

One Piece manga has now entered a long hiatus after Chapter 1111 – so here’s when a new chapter will be released.

One Piece manga delivers yet another exciting chapter this week. The Egghead Arc appears to be in its final stretch as the Straw Hats are more than ready to escape the island. Their next destination is Elbaf, as Dory and Brogy have come to take them to the Kingdom of Giants.

As for Gorosei, they all have demonic forms and unreal abilities. Not only can they regenerate their limbs almost instantly, but they also don’t take any damage despite being blown. Luffy determines they’re immortal, but Dory and Brogy cannot fully trust that theory.

Article continues after ad

Last week, the sudden announcement that the manga was going on a long hiatus surprised the entire fandom. Nonetheless, as fans are worried about Oda’s health, they wholeheartedly support the decision.

Why is One Piece manga on a long hiatus?

After One Piece Chapter 1111, which was released on March 24, the manga will go on a three-week hiatus and again a one-week hiatus after Chapter 1113. The three-week hiatus is because of the creator while the one-week break after Chapter 1113 is due to Golden Week as there won’t be a new WSJ issue in that week.

Article continues after ad

In a hand-written note, Eiichiro Oda stated: “I’m taking a break!! And it’s a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it’s about my body.”

Article continues after ad

Akira Toriyama’s death deeply saddened Eiichiro Oda. They have both admired each other’s works for decades. Mangakas are often in poor health due to their insanely busy schedule. This is why, soon after Toriyama’s death, Oda decides to take a long break before resuming the manga.

Additionally, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 filming will also keep the mangaka busy for the rest of the year. Needless to say, One Piece fans are supportive, as always.

One Piece manga will return with Chapter 1112 on April 21 at 7am PT.

You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

You can read the manga on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer free to the latest chapters and subscription-based access to all the chapters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at who is the strongest One Piece character.