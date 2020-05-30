When is Attack on Titan Season 4 coming out? Release date, plot, more

Attack on Titan Season 4 is finally almost upon us, as the story of Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps comes to an end. Here is everything we know so far about the anime's epic conclusion.

Attack on Titan turned the anime world on its head with its explosive debut in 2013. The series' brutally unflinching story and incredible animation had viewers hooked to the edges of their seats.

Over seven years later, the show is finally coming to an end with what is shaping up to be an incredible finale. Here is everything you need to know about the anime's last episodes with Season 4.

Attack on Titan Season 4 revealed

On May 29, fans got their first look at Season 4 with the release of a mind-blowing trailer. Manga readers will be familiar with many of the shots featured in the clip, although the anime is only now finally catching up with its final episodes.

The video quickly went viral on social media, as fans were blown away by its intense visuals and how drastically different each of the main cast looks. Eren Yeager in particular looks absolutely shredded, as he embarks on his last mission.

*The following contains MAJOR spoilers*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_OauHnAFc8

What is Season 4 about?

Interestingly, the manga for the series has not yet concluded, which means the story is still not definite. However, given that anime is usually broken up into two parts, it should, in theory, allow the show to line up whenever the story is finished by author Hajime Isayama. According to Screen Rant, it could end this year.

So far, the animation has adapted up to the Return to Shiganshina arc, so Season 4 will cover Marley and War for Pardis – which are the final two story lines in the entire series. The first half will likely follow the Nation of Marley, who resides on the other side of the sea.

The country is steeped in war with the Mid-East Allied Forces, and viewers should get a deep look at the conflict. The second half will descend into an all-out-war between Marley and people of Pardis, making for an epic finale.

Release date

So far, no exact release date has been announced, though it's set to release some time in October. In May, reports actually came out suggesting the season was going to be delayed, but with the surprise release of the trailer, it's thought to still be going ahead.

Given the incredible amount of story already adapted, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the anime release on time.

The conclusion to Attack on Titan will definitely be something anime fans wont want to miss. Those needing to catch up in time for the finale can watch every single episode on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.