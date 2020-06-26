What we know about One Piece Netflix series – release date, cast, more

Iconic anime series One Piece is coming to Netflix in the form of a live-action adaptation. Here is everything we know so far about the wildly anticipated re-imagining of the beloved classic.

One Piece originally made its debut as a manga in 1997. The epic pirate story became a smash hit in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is one of the longest-running franchises in Japan's history.

In January, series creator Eiichiro Oda announced that streaming giant Netflix was bringing the property to life with a live-action remake. Here is everything you need to know about upcoming show.

This isn't the first time the streaming giant has sought to bring a beloved animation to life. In 2018, they announced that popular Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender will also be receiving the same live-action treatment.

Netflix One Piece show announced

The show was originally teased back in 2017, before being confirmed at the beginning of 2020. The live-action remake will be helmed by Oda and industry veteran Steven Madea who will act as showrunner.

The first season of the re-imagining appears to be 10 episodes in length, as hinted at by the One Piece creator's letter to fans in January. "This is so encouraging! How far will the story progress over 10 episodes of season 1?" it read.

When is the show's release date?

So far, there has been no official announcement. However on June 18, reports revealed that production for the series will began on August 31. It was also stated that filming would run all the way until February of 2021, making it a six-month shoot.

Assuming there is no delay, it wouldn't be too far-fetched if we got live-action show in the Fall of 2021, accounting for post-production of course. Interestingly, the Netflix adaptation is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

The popular location has been used for many projects such as Black Mirror's iconic 'San Junipero' episode, so fans should expect the epic pirate story to be truly brought to life with the gorgeous seaside setting.

Cast

So far, no official cast members have been revealed. However given that production is soon underway, we can assume they are selecting actors now. Rumors in June claimed the streaming service was looking at "big Hollywood stars" to play the roles, however that was quickly updated to be a misquote.

While not much is yet known about the Netflix re-imagining, fans have a lot to be excited for with the series creator Eiichiro Oda helping helm the project. From all reports, it appears that Netflix is really putting everything behind realizing his vision.

One Piece has continued to be a cultural phenomena, as millions have connected with protagonist Monkey D. Luffy's swashbuckling adventures on the sea. The series is still running to this day – proof that fans still can't enough of the Straw-Hat pirates.