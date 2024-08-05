One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and more manga on hiatus – when is the new release date?

Popular mangas such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more are on hiatus due to a Japanese holiday, so here’s the new release date.

Weekly Shonen Jump has serialized some of the world’s most popular manga since the 1960s. It is currently serializing iconic series such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, Akane-banashi, and more.

One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen are currently the most popular properties in the magazine, and their recent chapters ended on major cliffhangers. As of August 2024, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is publishing 21 ongoing manga.

Article continues after ad

However, all the manga are undergoing a hiatus due due to the Obon festival in Japan. The holiday is held in August every year. The magazine will return to its weekly schedule with the 39th issue of 2024.

Weekly Shonen Jump returns soon

Since there is a break this week, the new chapters will be released on August 18, 2024 at 7am PT.

Manga Plus

You can read the latest chapters for free on the Manga Plus app or website. Or, you can also subscribe to Viz’s official website.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

What chapters will be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 39?

Since there’s already a WSJ break, all the ongoing mangas will release new chapters.

Here’s a complete list of all the manga chapters coming in Issue 39:

One Piece Chapter 1123

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178

Kagurabachi Chapter 45

Mission: Yozakura Family Chapter 239

Undead Unluck Chapter 218

Me & Robocco Chapter 197

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 168

Witch Watch Chapter 167

Blue Box Chapter 161

Akane-banashi Chapter 122

RuriDragon Chapter 19

Kill Blue Chapter 65

Nue’s Exorcist Chapter 62

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Chapter 26

Astro Royale Chapter 17

Kyokuto Necromance Chapter 16

Psych House Chapter 14

Yokai Buster Murakami Chapter 9

Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi Chapter 8

Hima-Ten! Chapter 6

That’s everything we know about Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 39 of 2024. Our upcoming anime list will keep you informed of what else is coming out. You can learn more with our guides to Fire Force Season 3, and One Punch Man Season 3, as well.