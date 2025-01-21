The Apothecary Diaries is streaming on Netflix in these select countries

The Apothecary Diaries was a pleasant surprise in 2023, and now the series is back for a second season – and there’s a way to watch a bit earlier than the Crunchyroll release.

Season 2 brings back Maomao and her old habit of accidentally scaring Lihua’s attendants.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is likely to cover the content of Volume 3 and Volume 4 of the original novel.

As the story is setting the stage for major developments, key events will unfold in this season – for those who want to know what’s coming, the opening sequence teases most of them.

How to watch The Apothecary Diaries on Netflix

The Apothecary Diaries is currently streaming on Netflix, but only in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

In all of those countries, the episodes can be watched with English subs (alongside other options, mostly Asian languages).

Specifically in Japan, according to the official anime website, the episodes hit streaming platforms after the TV broadcast on Fridays (at 11pm JST) – the first one debuted around 12:30am (JST), but the schedule is subject to change.

That’s a few hours before Crunchyroll adds the latest episodes, at 9:15am PT (2:15am JST). The subtitles are also different from each other on the platforms.

Anyone with a VPN service can set their location to any of these countries and watch The Apothecary Diaries with English subtitles. However, the English dub is exclusive to Crunchyroll.

Keep in mind that you may need to configure Netflix as if you were traveling when using a VPN to access Netflix on a TV or PC, due to recent policies to prevent users from sharing accounts with those outside their households.

The other countries where the series is available might also follow a different schedule than Netflix Japan.

Setting Netflix to Japan will also give users access to the latest Solo Leveling Season 2 episodes and Sakamoto Days episodes a week ahead of global release. Meanwhile, you can check this collaboration between Burger King and Naruto or this special One Piece episode.