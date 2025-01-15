You can watch new Sakamoto Days episodes early on Netflix with this easy trick

Sakamoto Days, one of the most anticipated anime shows of 2025, is getting weekly episodes on Netflix – but there is a way to watch them before their global release.

The first episode debuted last Saturday on Netflix and reassured many fans regarding the animation’s quality, though some might still be wary.

Based on the manga of the same name by Yuuto Suzuki, the story follows a former hitman who retired after falling in love, but the criminal underworld wouldn’t let him simply walk away from this life.

The story blends fun, everyday moments with action-packed scenes filled with guns, creating a mix of One-Punch Man and John Wick.

How to watch Sakamoto Days early on Netflix

Sakamoto Days Episode 2 is already out, but only on Netflix Japan.

In Japan, two episodes premiered on Saturday, instead of one. According to the Netflix app, the third episode is scheduled for January 18, when only Episode 2 will debut in the rest of the world.

This means that anyone can access the episodes a week ahead of the global release with a VPN set for Japan. And for those who might be worried about language barriers: it is available with subtitles and dubs in multiple languages. Also, there is no need to change your interface language, so you can access the service as you always did.

Given Netflix’s recent policies to prevent users from sharing accounts with those outside your household, it might be a bit harder to access the episodes on a TV or PC using a VPN, and you may need to configure Netflix as if you were traveling.

On the other hand, accessing through a smartphone or a tablet should be simple, you just need to configure the VPN service to connect you to a Japanese server.

Setting Netflix to Japan and a few other Asian countries will also give users access to the latest Solo Leveling Season 2 episodes, but the episodes might not have English subs. Meanwhile, check out our list of the best upcoming anime in 2025.