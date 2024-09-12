Vegeta is getting long-awaited Super Saiyan form in Dragon Ball Daima: report

The latest DB anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, is set to finally give Vegeta a long-awaited Super Saiyan transformation that fans have wanted to be canon for years.

Dragon Ball Daima is going to arrive on October 11 and the series will feature Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the rest of the Z-fighters turn into children, prompting the crew to go on a quest to return to their adult selves.

Info keeps coming about the series, such as its place in the timeline and new characters, but it turns out Daima will also introduce something that Dragon Ball fanatics have spent nearly 30 years longing for.

According to Dragon Ball insider Geekdom101, in Dragon Ball Daima, Vegeta will finally reach Super Saiyan 3, but the form won’t look exactly like it does on Goku.

(segment begins at 3:22)

SSJ3 Vegeta has existed in non-canon video games and other media in the past, but he’s never achieved the form in anime or manga, but that’s about to change.

As reported by Geekdom, kid Vegeta will get the form in Daima. While his appearance will feature a lack of eyebrows and longer hair, his won’t flow behind his back like it did for Goku and Gotenks. Instead, his hair will be more reminiscent of Gohan’s Beast transformation when he fought Cell Max in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Geekdom says this is likely an Easter Egg from Toriyama’s original concept art for SSJ3 that features hair spiked up, only back a bit. This design was ultimately rejected, but it appears to be making a comeback in Daima.

Now, with Daima taking place just after the Buu arc in DBZ, one may ask why Vegeta never whips out this form in Dragon Ball Super. Well, the answer is that SSJ3 is a flawed form.

Super Saiyan 3 consumes a lot of energy. Although it is very powerful, it drains stamina quickly, so Vegeta is likely better off sticking to SSJ2 and perfecting his base.

Additionally, in Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta mocks SSJ3, indicating that whatever happens in Daima makes him dislike the form – likely discovering just how much of a drain it can be during combat.

In Super, Vegeta also has access to the much stronger Super Saiyan God and SSJGSSJ (Blue) forms, giving him little reason to ever use the SSJ3 transformation.

It’s not clear when in Daima Vegeta will gain access to SSJ3, but when he does, fans will surely lose their minds, as new transformations are always one of the biggest highlights of any Dragon Ball series.