The most anticipated horror anime of the year gets “sick” new trailer

A new trailer of Uzumaki just dropped, and fans are impressed with how “sick” it looks.

With Halloween almost here, we’re all craving something spooky, and Junji Ito’s Uzumaki is the perfect anime show to scratch that itch. After spending ages in production, the anime is finally coming to our screens this September.

Based on Ito’s 1998 manga by the same name, the psychological horror story is set in an ordinary small town where weird spiral shapes suddenly take over everything. We follow teenager Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuuichi Sato as they witness their town’s descent into madness.

Uzumaki is considered one of Ito’s best and creepiest works (and that’s saying something), so it’s understandable why the hype for its anime adaptation is so high. However, fans have had to wait for a long time to see the infamous manga in motion.

Fortunately, the wait is finally over. Uzumaki will be released on Adult Swim on September 28, 2024, as a part of the Fall 2024 anime line-up. So far the show has received three trailers, each one scarier than the other, with the final official trailer dropping on September 5.

Viewers are impressed with how unsettling the video is and convinced that Production I.G.’s Uzumaki will finally do Ito’s work the justice it deserves. Anime adaptations of the mangaka’s other works haven’t sat well with fans, but Uzumaki may finally break the curse.

“Holy sh*t, this looks good! I dreamed of seeing Junji Ito’s manga like this! F*ck yeah!” wrote one user on X, with another joining, “This is gonna be sick as hell.”

“Can’t wait for this! Uzumaki is going to be amazing. The animation looks incredible, and the story is so captivating. September 28 can’t come soon enough!” commented one fan.

“I can’t describe the goosebumps and the disgust I had when I saw something as mundane as a snail do things, I can’t wait,” shared another.

“Yeeee baby, the creepy part with babies in the maternity ward will be animated!” wrote a user.

