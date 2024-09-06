Top 10 upcoming anime in Fall 2024

The Fall 2024 anime lineup promises some exciting new releases and sequels – so, here’s a list of 10 anime you should add to your watchlist.

We’ve finally entered the final quarter of 2024, and with it, we have a new list of exciting anime to look forward to in Fall 2024.

Summer 2024 was as exciting as it could be with new seasons of popular franchises such as Oshi no Ko, Tower of God, etc. The next lineup is just as exciting, with another set of popular sequels and new series for fans across all genres.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we’ve listed all the ongoing and upcoming anime series in Fall 2024.

10. Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7

Release date: October 8

This heartwarming Shojo fantasy is returning with its seventh season which will continue Natsume’s adventures as he learns more about the Book of Friends and the world of exorcism. He has always been able to see spirits, which made him an outcast since childhood.

He wants nothing more than to live a peaceful and ordinary life. However, the Book of Friends is a powerful tool that is sought out by both Yokai and exorcists alike.

9. Dragon Ball Daima

Release date: October 11

Goku is back with his new adventures in this upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, but there’s a catch – he’s transformed into a child! It’s not just Goku, but even his friends fall victim to that mysterious power.

The cause of the conspiracy remains unknown. The root of the scheme is unknown. The heroes’ adventure will uncover mysteries about the Dragon Ball universe.

8. Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2

Release date: October 7

This detective anime is returning in its second season, with a bunch of exciting cases to solve for Totomaru Isshiki and Ron Kamonohashi. Ron has been unable to clear his name since the tragedy five years ago.

The ones behind it are lurking in the shadows. Season 1 ends with a major cliffhanger as we find out the secret about Ron’s bloodline. Season 2 will continue his struggles as he investigates the people who want to keep him away from the detective world.

7. Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga

Release date: October 6

Beyond the Snow Saga is the sequel to Shimane Illuminati-hen. The story centers around Okumura Rin, who believes himself to be an ordinary teenager – until, one day, he discovers he’s the son of Satan.

The upcoming season will follow Shura Kirigakure as she confronts her destiny and uncovers the darkness within the Knights of the True Cross.

6. Blue Box

Release window: October

Blue Box is an upcoming romance sports drama centering around Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. Regardless of how early Taiki gets to the gym, he always sees his crush, Chinatsu, playing basketball. Chinatsu is a rising basketball star, while Taiki is an average badminton player with no popularity.

However, things begin to change when Chinatsu moves into Taiki’s residence. Taika sets his goal as high as Chinats in hopes of being a worthy match to match and aspires to participate in the nationals.

5. Uzumaki

Release date: September 28

Based on a manga by Junji Ito, this upcoming horror anime will air four episodes following supernatural occurrences in the town of Kurouzu-cho. Kirie Goshima watches her father staring at a snail shell while on her way to meet her boyfriend, Shuuichi Saito.

Shuuichi reveals that the town is infected with spirals. Kirie’s ordinary life turns upside down when her father’s obsession with spirals sparks a chain of horrific events.

4. Blue Lock Season 2

Release date: October 5

Blue Lock is one of the most popular Shonen manga going, so it stands that it’d become a hit sports anime too. Blue Lock, a strategy developed by football icon Ego Jinpachi, aims to create the world’s best egotist striker.

Isagi, a prominent character in the franchise, is attempting to become the world’s best striker. The anime will follow his antics in Season 2, who has enlisted in the Blue Lock Project under the tutelage of football enigma Ego Jinpachi.

3. Dandadan

Release date: October 4

Based on a popular manga by Yokinobu Tatsu, the Dandadan anime is all set for its grand debut in Fall 2024. The story follows Momo Ayase and her classmate Okarun. While Momo believes in ghosts, Okarun thinks aliens are real.

In order to prove themselves right, they make a bet, which soon creates a series of hilarious events. This story of young love centers around the chaotic events with ghosts, monsters, aliens, battles, and so on.

2. Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Release date: October 2

Re: Zero follows the tropes of an Isekai anime: overpowered protagonist, lighthearted comedy, and plenty of women falling for the ‘irresistible’ hero but it takes everything and turns it on its head.

Blending dark fantasy with psychological thriller in a perfect mix, this series has been one to look out for ever since its first debut in 2016. It’s coming back with its highly anticipated Season 3, adapting two arcs from the light novels.

1. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

Release date: October 5

The final arc of Bleach is being adapted in four parts. Bleach TYBW Part 3 is titled “The Conflict” and will make its debut this year. The war against the Quincies continues as this season will include some of the most eventful segments of the final arc including a fight between the main villain, Yhwach, and Squad Zero’s captain, Ichibe.

For more of the finest anime on offer, check out our lists of the best short anime, anime with best story, and most underrated anime of 2023.