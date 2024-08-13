Two My Hero Academia characters share a bizarre detail – but fans think it makes sense

Now that My Hero Academia has ended, fans are noticing two main characters haven’t interacted with each other at all, despite being part of the same group.

While Shoto Todoroki and Ochako Uraraka are both part of Class 1-A and two of the central characters, they never talk to each other throughout the entire length of My Hero Academia. What’s more, they’re both Deku’s close friends and thus share the same circle.

Article continues after ad

Ochako is a very friendly person. Thus, her lack of interaction with Shoto has gained some attention from fans. Shoto, on the other hand, is an introvert and doesn’t talk to people often. However, given their proximity and significant roles, fans find their dynamic (or lack of it) bizarre.

This is especially so because Shoto shares close friendships with Bakugo and Iida, both of whom are also Deku’s closest friends. He even has a good relationship with Kirishima. However, he and Ochako never even share a single word, let alone a friendship.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

While this is rather baffling, many fans also point out that it isn’t anything extraordinary and in fact, makes sense. They explain that being in the same circle of friends doesn’t mean everyone has to be close to each other.

“Well everyone has those friends in the group,” commented one Reddit user. “Todoroki is friends with Deku and Iida who are friends with Uraraka so that’s why they hang out as a group but you would never see Todoroki specifically go up to Uraraka to hang out, he would only hang out with her if the others are there too or she approaches him.”

Article continues after ad

“Are you friends with every single one of your friend’s friends?” added another user, while a third wrote: “I guess you could say that they don’t really know each other that much.”

A fourth joined, “Friend groups be like that sometimes. You have those two people that have technically spent a lot of time together in group settings but don’t actually interact with one another.”

Article continues after ad

While Ochako and Shoto never talk to each other in the manga, it’ll be fun to see them interact in the anime. Maybe the anime’s epilogue will show some light-hearted scenes with these two characters having fun together.

Article continues after ad

For more on the superhero anime and manga, check out our take on the My Hero Academia ending. You can also find out more about what happened to All For One, Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga.