Twin Star Exorcists is over, and now everyone wants the same thing

Twin Star Exorcists has come to a close after 11 years, and since the story is now finished, fans have a simple request.

Over the last 11 years, Twin Star Exorcists established itself as a reliable Shonen manga if you enjoy young adult storytelling with some dark undertones. The story follows the titular exorcists, who are subject to a prophesy that their child will become the greatest exorcist ever.

Debuting in October 2013, creator Yoshiaki Suteno wrapped the manga on September 4, 2024, with Chapter 133. Since anyone can now read the entire narrative, fans are ready for something else: another anime show.

Twin Star Exorcists was adapted back in 2016, by Bleach and Naruto studio Pierrot. Unfortunately, the screen version only lasted one season, finishing in 2017. Readers believe another version is justified, since we now know everything that happens.

“Everyone — including myself — has talked about Soul Eater, Tokyo Ghoul, and the like to get a proper remake, but this deserves one as well. Now the source material can be respected and followed,” One fan says on X/Twitter.

“Like many others I wasn’t a fan of the anime but now I’ve finished the manga I really hope it gets a full remake,” another says. “It’s an amazing manga that deserve a better adaption. Who knows I hope for an Ufotable adaption in the future if it ever gets a remake,” a third adds.

Ufotable, the outfit responsible for Demon Slayer, would definitely be a strong choice. Since the Infinity Castle trilogy is on the way, the studio will be looking for more major projects soon. Perhaps Twin Star Exorcists could fill the void?

As suggested, the one-season anime came up with a different ending to cap it all off early, making a second season tricky from Pierrot.

Given the amount of franchises that are sunsetting at the minute – Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia to name two – it’s as a strong a candidate as any to fill their boots.