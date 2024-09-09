Tower of God Season 2 Cour 2 kicks off in October – but not everyone’s excited

Tower of God Season 2 has been split into cours, and the second arrives in just one month, but fans really aren’t keen.

After four years of anticipation, Tower of God Season 2 arrived this summer to a distinctly middling reception. The first season set it up as one of the best anime shows going, but various issues, including lackluster animation and poor subtitling, have left viewers with a bad taste in their mouths.

Nonetheless, the first part finished on Episode 13, and a second has already been announced, dubbed ‘Workshop Battle’. It’ll premiere on October 6, 2024, but there isn’t as much excitement going into the other part.

“I’m a big fan of Tower of God but what I don’t like at all are the weaknesses in the animation which look really bad in some scenes. I hope this will improve in the second part,” one fan responded.

“The worst animated anime I have ever seen in my life,” another stated. “There is some hype, though, as people choose to be optimistic about the other half,” a third added.

Stray Kids were announced as providing the opening and ending themes for the new episodes, something that is inspiring some joy. A popular K-pop group, they’ve won multiple awards and received a commendation from the Korean Prime Minister.

Their involvement could indicate a higher investment in the Shonen anime. Workshop Battle is the second major arc of Tower of God Part 2, covering a fight that takes place every five years on the Workshop floor of the eponymous tower.

Baam gets reunited with his friends, bringing the story back on track for the events ahead. It has huge potential onscreen, if The Answer Studio can iron out the production problems.

Nonetheless, you can peruse our upcoming anime guide for other franchises to keep an eye out for.