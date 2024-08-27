Tower of God Season 2 blasted as “spit in the face” to fans

If there’s one show that isn’t having a good time, it’s Tower of God Season 2, which has been continually criticized since arriving early this summer.

After four years of waiting, Tower of God Season 2 arrived this year to a wave of anticipation and excitement. The global shutdown and a studio changeover pushed the Shonen anime back considerably, before fans finally got to resume the journey into the eponymous structure.

Unfortunately, this is one anime show that won’t be making many rankings for the year. Continual complaints around subtitles and animation quality have amounted to a full-on backlash against the season.

“They have managed to change or more often than not, completely cut basically every single cool panel,” says a Reddit thread. “No tension, no meaningful direction, rushed through script. I could go on forever but this shit is a joke and a series of this caliber should never deserve this kind of treatment.”

The original post calls the episodes a “spit in the face” to bother original creator S.I.U. and the existing fandom, and plenty are in agreement.

“This season has a generic looking art-style devoid of any sense mystery and even weaker animation. I am feeling left bored most of the time and Penkin’s music can barely save it,” states the top response. “Agreed, I stopped watching. The anime is covering the BEST part of Tower of God and destroying it,” says another.

One commenter notes: “It is a really hard story to follow, he will add and drop characters in and out of the story constantly. A lot of the time it seems like S.I.U. is unsure where the story might take us, which is endearing in manhwa form, but seems like a nightmare to turn into an anime.”

So, there are inherent issues narratively. Season 2 has made a switch focusing on Ja Wangnan, rather than Bam who we’d met previously. Changing characters doesn’t seem to be an issue for the audience at present though, since more fundamental issues keep popping up.

Sadly, if this continues, we may not see Season 3, but we’ll keep you informed. Have a look at our guides to Terminator Zero and Dragon Ball Daima if you want alternatives this year.