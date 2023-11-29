Tonari no Yokai-san: Release window, trailer & more

The cat is (quite literally) out of the bag for the upcoming anime adaptation of Tonari no Yokai-san. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Supernatural slice-of-life manga series by noho, Tonari no Yokai-san, is finally getting its very own anime adaptation.

Set in a rural town where yokai, humans and even gods live normal, everyday lives, this cozy manga gained a steady online following due to its unique take on the slice-of-life genre.

Now, it’s going to get the full anime adaptation treatment. So, here is everything you need to know about it, including its cast, trailer and release window.

Tonari no Yokai-san release window

On November 29, the manga’s official YouTube channel announced that Tonari no Yokai-san will premiere in April 2024.

The Twitter post revealed that the anime will begin broadcasting in April 2024, alongside a key visual of the main characters, the main cast and production crew.

Tonari no Yokai-san plot

Noho’s Tonari no Yokai-san is a 4-koma manga consisting of tales from Japanese folklore.

Its first story follows a 20-year-old cat named Buchio, who suddenly becomes a mythical nekomata creature. A nekomata is a type of large cat in Japanese folklore, often noted for having two tails.

Confused by this sudden transformation, Buchio sets out with a transforming fox called Yuri to find out what happened to him. To do this, they start attending a Bakegaku, which is a type of school for unusual creatures.

Cast and crew

Produced by studio LIDEN FILMS, Salaryman’s Club’s Aimi Yamauchi will direct the anime adaptation of Tonari no Yokai-san. My Senpai is Annoying’s Jiko Abe is the character designer, Tomoko Konparu is the series composer, and Avex Music Creative Blue Bird’s Nest is creating the musical score.

The central three characters are as follows:

Mu-chan voiced by Asaki Yuikawa

Jiro voiced by Ryosuke Higa

Buchio voiced by Haikyu!!’s Yuki Kaji

Tonari no Yokai-san trailer

On November 29, a full-length trailer was also released for the Tonari no Yokai-san anime adaptation.

Featuring gorgeous watercolor-like visuals, an adorable two-tailed cat, and a musical score inspired by traditional Japanese elements, the trailer introduces us into what promises to be a magical and heart-warming world.

At the time of writing this article, the international release date and streaming platform remain unannounced. However, we will update you as soon as the information is released.

