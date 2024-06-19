Tokyo Revengers: Which arc will Season 4 adapt?

Fans of delinquent anime can rejoice, as Tokyo Revengers has been confirmed for Season 4 — here’s everything to know about the fourth season so far.

Ken Wakui’s shonen manga Tokyo Revengers made its debut as an anime show in 2021 and became an instant hit. Incorporating time travel with teenage delinquency, the series tells the story of Hanagaki Takemichi as he travels to the past to save his ex-girlfriend.

The first season of the anime series was a massive success. It was followed by a second season in Winter 2023. The same year, the anime released its third season in October, Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc.

The series finally announced its fourth season on June 16, 2024, with an official teaser and key visual. Now, the questions are: which arc will Tokyo Revengers Season 4 adapt and when will it come out? Here’s what we know.

Which arc will Tokyo Revengers Season 4 adapt?

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will adapt the Bonten Arc and Three Deities Arc from the manga.

The Bonten Arc is only 21 chapters long. This means it’ll only take around seven episodes for the anime to cover. It allows the series to enter the final stretch of the story, starting with the Three Deities Arc.

The first season of Tokyo Revengers was 24 episodes long, followed by two 13-episodes sequels. So, it’s possible that Season 4 will also have 13 episodes. But at this point, nothing can be said for certain. Given the structure of the remaining arcs, the season may also go on for more episodes.

As of now, the fourth season has been named Tokyo Revengers: The Sequel. This goes against the anime’s trend of mentioning the arc it adapts. So, it’s another hint that the upcoming anime sequel will cover more than one story arc from the manga.

The fourth season will start with Bonten Arc, which picks up right where Season 3 left off. After Kisaki’s death, Takemichi confessed his time leap ability to Mikey. This led to the disbandment of Toman.

After this, Takemichi returns to the present and finds out everything is just as he’s wished for. Hinata is alive and they’ll be married soon. The rest of the Toman gang have all left their delinquent days behind and are lawful citizens now.

However, one person is missing. After the initial bliss, Takemichi soon realizes that Mikey is no longer part of the group. Not only that, but he’s currently the leader of the biggest criminal organization in Japan: Bonten.

The Three Deities Arc follows the events of its predecessor and follows Takemichi’s journey as he travels to the past again, determined to save Mikey from himself at any cost.

When is Tokyo Revengers Season 4 coming out?

As of yet, there’s been no release date announced for Tokyo Revengers Season 4. However, the anime is in production and may get a release window in 2025.

The streaming service for the fourth season also is yet to be confirmed.

The first season of the anime is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video, but the following seasons can only be found on Disney+ and Hulu. So, Season 4 may find its home on any one of these platforms.

This is all we know about Tokyo Revengers Season 4 so far. We'll keep you updated once we get more information about the upcoming anime.