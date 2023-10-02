Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Release date and where to watch

Tokyo Revengers is set to return to the screens with season 3 very soon, and if you are intrigued to know its exact release date and time, we have got you covered.

Tokyo Revengers plot revolves around a crybaby hero who accidentally learns about his time leap abilities after coming in contact with his ex-girlfriend’s younger brother. Since then, he has had to go through a lot because traveling all the way back to the past to settle things for the present is not a cakewalk.

The previous seasons of Tokyo Revenger have featured a lot of things, due to which the upcoming season is getting a lot of hype. Moreover, we have seen our crybaby superhero, Takemichi, going through the most formidable obstacles before, but the third season of the anime promises to bring even bigger challenges for him.

So, let us find out when the Tokyo Revengers Season 3 premiere episode will be released and where we can watch it.

While Tokyo Revengers Season 3 will premiere on the affiliated channels in Japan at 3:00am JST on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, fans in other parts of the world will be able to watch it on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 3. Below, we have provided a time schedule that may help you to track the episode in your region:

11:00 am PDT

1:00pm CST

2:00pm EST

7:00pm BST

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm Indian time

Takemichi to prevent Toman gang’s downfall in Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Tokyo Revengers season 3 will adapt the manga’s Tenjiku Arc, which features Toman slowly approaching its destruction – thanks to Mikey and his strange ideas. So, this time, we will be seeing Takemichi going to the past to stop Mikey from making bad decisions for the Tokyo Manji gang.

Besides that, the season will also introduce us to a new gang named Yokohama Tenjiku, which has arrived to dethrone every other gang in Japan, including Toman. With this, we will get to meet several new cast/characters in the form of the badass gang members. These new characters include Rindo Haitani, Ran Haitani, Shion Madarame, Kakucho, Hajime Kokonoi, and Haruchiyo Sanzu.

Tokyo Revengers has always been a rollercoaster ride that gave us so many exciting elements, and as the madness continues, we hope to come across even more significant things than before.

