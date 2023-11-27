Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 is around the corner – so here’s everything we know about the anticipated episode, including its exact release date and time.

The battle between Tenjiku and Toman grabbed everyone’s attention in the seventh episode, but while we awaited the conflict’s aftermath, the series’ focus shifted.

Koko and Inupi took the limelight in the previous episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 3. We learned why Koko is obsessed with making money and chose the path of crime.

Besides that, the final moments of the eighth episode also showcased the Haitani Brothers making fun of Angry. So, we can expect to see him taking center stage in the upcoming episode as he seems to teach every member of Tenjiku a lesson.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Japan at midnight. Fans residing in other time zones can find the episode on Hulu and Disney Plus at the below timings:

11:00am PDT (November 28)

12:00pm Mountain Time (November 28)

1:00pm Central Time (November 28)

2:00pm Eastern Time (November 28)

7:00pm British Time (November 28)

8:00pm European Time (November 28)

11:30pm IST (November 28)

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 recap

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 kicked off with Inupi and Koko’s fight. We learned that Akane was Seishu’s elder sister. Koko had a huge crush on her, so he wanted to protect her always. However, on one unfortunate day, Akane and Seishu’s house caught fire, in which the former got severe burns. Doctors said it would cost 40 million yen to get her appearance back to normal. Since then, Koko tried harder to make money and ended up building a team of thieves.

Later, he started providing crime services to rich people, but before he could make the amount needed for Akane’s surgery, she passed away. The incident left a life-long regret in Koko’s heart, which also became one reason for his obsession with money.

Besides Koko’s confrontation with Inupi, we saw Takemichi and Angry struggling against their opponents.

You can stream Tokyo Revengers on Disney Plus and Hulu.

