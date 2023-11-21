Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 will continue the exciting battle, and we know that you are eagerly waiting to see what will happen next – so, here’s the exact release date and time for the much-awaited episode.

In the previous episode, we see Toman and Tenjiku members pummeling each other with kicks and punches. Tetta Kisaki and Izana Kurokawa are desperate to crush Toman and Mickey, but they must face Takemichi as he stands in their way.

Moreover, the episode also gave us a glimpse of Ryohei Hayashi’s strength as he stuns everyone by knocking down one of the big fours of the Tenjiku gang with only a single punch.

The upcoming installment is expected to come with even bigger things, and we can’t wait to shed light on its official release schedule.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 will be released on November 21, 2023, for the worldwide fandom, while the Japan-based audience will get it on November 22, 2023, at 12:00am. Below, we have provided a schedule that can be followed to keep an eye on the episode in your region:

11:00am PDT

12:00pm Mountain Time

1:00pm Central Time

2:00pm Eastern Time

7:00pm British Time

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm IST

What happened in Episode 7 of Tokyo Revengers Season 3?

The battle between Toman and Tenjiku is about to start, so Izana makes plans with every member of the Tenjiku gang, and Tetta Kisaki keeps observing everything. The fight commences when Peh-Yan releases a punch on Shino, making him fall to the ground. While the entire Tenjiku gang is shocked seeing the scene, Izana gets overwhelmed.

Takemichi arrives, supports his gang, and vows to take down Kisaki. Izana calls the S-62 generation to join them. After that, we see several fights taking place, and Inupi approaches Koko, requesting him to return to Toman again, as he knows that Koko wants to be there. However, Koko says Toman will never give him enough money, so he asks Inupi to join Tenjiku instead.

For now, Inupi has denied the request and shown loyalty towards Takemichi. However, as we have previously seen several members betraying their group, we never know what will come next.

