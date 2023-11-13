Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7: Release date & time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 will be released soon – so, here’s all the details you need about the episode’s release date and time.

Previously, we saw Draken and Hinata getting shattered after learning about Emma’s tragic death, and the former blames Mickey for everything that had happened. While Draken confronts Mickey, Takemichi comforts Hinata.

However, amid all the chaos, Toman must be prepared for the upcoming battle with the Tenjiku gang.

So, let’s find out when the forthcoming chapter will be released for fans worldwide.

For fans in Japan, Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 will be released on the local broadcasting channels on Wednesday, November 13, 2023, at 12:00am JST. However, fans all over the world can get to watch the episode on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Here’s the time schedule you need to follow:

11:00am PDT

12:00pm Mountain Time

1:00pm Central Time

2:00pm Eastern Time

7:00pm British Time

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm IST

What happened in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6?

The episode starts with showing Izana and Kisaki, as the latter talks about his plans for Mickey. He says that whenever he wanted to take Mickey on his side, his aspirations were foiled by Takemichi and Baji. The duo also talks about Emma’s death.

Draken and Takemichi stand beside the bed where Emma’s lifeless body lies. After coming out of the room, Takemichi sees Mickey sitting on a bench with a dull face. Takemichi tries to console him for his sister’s death, but before he can approach him, Draken comes out of the room and asks Mickey to come outside.

Draken blames Mickey for Emma’s death and punches him several times. Takemichi tries to stop all this by taking up the blame on himself. On the other side, Toman members are concerned about the upcoming battle with Tenjiku. Chifuyu and Takemichi arrive at the location where every gang member is present. Takemichi informs them that they need to prepare themselves for the conflict without Mickey and Draken as they are not in a stable state.

Initially, no one agrees with him, but soon, some members show their support, motivating every other member to join Takemichi’s cause.

