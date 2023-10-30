Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 will be here soon, and we are here to help you learn about its release schedule.

Naoto in the future is dead, and after shaking hands with him for the last time, Takemichi has arrived in the past again, but this time, it seems he will have a hard time here. In the previous chapter, we learned about some of the biggest things that also hinted at the dangers our crybaby superhero has to face in the upcoming episodes.

It’s worth pointing out how intact the animation of the series has been kept by LIDEN FILMS from the very beginning and how the studio manages to maintain the same standard until the latest episode of the series.

Well, keeping everything aside, here’s the information you must be curious to know about.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, on Disney Plus and Hulu. Here’s the timetable you should look into to track the episode in your time zone:

11:00am PDT

12:00pm Mountain Time

1:00pm Central Time

2:00pm Eastern Time

7:00pm British Time

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm IST

Takemichi bonds with Inupi in the previous episode

The fourth episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, titled Come Back To Life, started with showing Takemichi getting shocked seeing Inupi and Koko in front of him. After that, he gets even more surprised when Mucho reveals that Toman has only allowed the fifth division to do the infighting. Mucho also says that he was the one who informed Mickey when Takemichi was about to get killed at the hands of one of the gang members.

Mucho continues by saying that he is the leader of the fifth division because he has proved himself and earned that position. Hearing these things coming out of his mouth makes Takemichi believe that he is the bad guy there and Mucho is the one who wants to do good for Toman and Mickey. He also gets afraid, thinking that he has done something wrong, for which Mucho has arrived to punish him and his allies.

Inupi and Koko try to convince Mucho that they haven’t betrayed Toman. That’s when Mucho reveals his role in Toman to the group because it has nothing to do with the actual plan. After some time, he reveals that he works for Izana and has abducted the trio to take Koko into possession. He says that all Izana wants is Koko because he is one of those who is an expert in making money. And as he always tags along with Inupi, it would be a good idea if his tagging partner and Hanagaki both get killed.

After a long, heated argument between Takemichi and Mucho, Koko decides to sacrifice himself for the sake of his friends. Koko says that he will do as he is told to, but firstly, Mucho has to leave Inupi and Takemichi. On the way, Inupi and Takemichi have a heartfelt conversation. Takemichi assures his friend that he will do everything to protect Koko and Toman from getting crushed.

