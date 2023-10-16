Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3: Release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3 will be released very soon(ish) – so, here’s exactly when it will arrive, including its release date and time.

Since the third season of Tokyo Revengers has arrived, we’ve been wondering about the fate of our crybaby superhero, Takemichi. That’s because whenever everything seems to be white as snow, something happens, and the story starts heading toward the South.

Takemichi believed that the enemy he had to deal with was Tetta Kisaki, but in the latest episode, a new foe emerged. Unfortunately, he is dangerous of all the antagonists Takemichi has come across before.

Though clouds of danger loom over Takemichi’s past and present, it would be interesting to see how our hero invariably comes out of puzzling situations with his never-give-up attitude.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11:00am PDT on Disney Plus and Hulu. The release timings in different regions will vary due to the time zone differences, but don’t worry, as we have listed the timings below that you must follow:

11:00am PDT

12:00pm Mountain Time

1:00pm Central Time

2:00pm Eastern Time

7:00pm British Time

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm IST

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 recap

Toman gathers for a meeting to discuss and find out about the traitor among them. However, Takemichi thinks that Kaku might have said the rubbish thing just to distract them from their real motive. Draken says that the Tenjiku gang attacked the Tokyo Manji gang the other day. Several members of the gang look confused as they haven’t heard of any such group previously.

Draken mentions that Tenjiku is a recently formed gang, and apart from its name, nothing is known. He then calls Chifuyu and Takemichi to come forward as they are the ones who were attacked. Chifuyu reveals that they were ambushed by the Mochizuki team, led by the former leader of Jugem. After the meeting is finished, Mickey panics as he thinks that this might be something Kisaki wants.

Chifuyu asks him to go back to the future to find out about Kisaki with the help of Naoto. When Takemichi meets Naoto in the present and has a conversation with him for a bit, he gets into a dilemma when Naoto asks him to kill Kisaki in the past so that he doesn’t exist in the present.

Later, Takemichi comes across Taiju Shiba in the church, who takes him to his restaurant. There, we see Takemichi, Naoto, and Shiba talking about Black Dragon. Takemichi was shocked after hearing that Mickey’s elder brother originally founded the Black Dragon, and later, it was carried forward by many leaders, including Izana Kurokawa, the eighth-generation leader.

Seishu and Hajime show up at the location and mention that they have orders to pick Taiju for Izana. Taiju asks Naoto and Takemichi to run as he can handle the villains all alone. Takemichi wanted to go back to the restaurant to confront Hajime and Sheishu about the Kanto incident. However, on the way, he comes across Kisaki, who points a gun towards him. Naoto comes in between and takes the damage. Later, Izana and Kaku also arrive, and Takemichi gets shot by the latter.

