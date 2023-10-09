Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2: Release date & time

Takemichi’s struggle to save Toman’s future continues as the most hyped season of the anime has arrived on the screens already with its banger first episode. Now, as the series progresses, we bring you the release information of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2.

Tetta Kisaki has returned to take down Toman and form his own biker gang, the members of which will follow every rule made by him. However, he is using a new, potent squad to achieve his goal this time.

In the previous episode, we met a guy from the new delinquent gang, Yokohama, who turned out to be someone who once admired our crybaby hero, Takemichi. Well, at the concluding moments of the episode, he said something that created even more anticipation for the second episode.

So, when will we get to watch the much-awaited episode of Tokyo Revengers‘ latest season? Let’s find out.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2: Release date and time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on all the services owned by Disney, including Hulu and Disney Plus, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11:00am PDT. You may follow the below-provided time schedule to track the episode on the aforementioned streaming platforms:

11:00am PDT

1:00pm CST

2:00pm EST

7:00pm BST

8:00pm European Time

11:30pm Indian time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 1 explained

The episode starts with showing Takemichi and his pals beaten up by the powerful Tenjiku Gang. The crybaby hero was astonished to see the new gang standing in front of him, as he had never heard of it before.

However, Takemichi’s mind was blown away when he saw Kisaki as a top member of the gang when he was recently kicked out by Toman. Kisaki tells Takemichi that he won’t be able to fathom him, no matter how hard the hero tries. He then reveals that he will form his own Toman and leaves the place with Hanma, telling Takemichi not to die so soon.

Just when Takemichi and his friends were about to get crushed by the group, the twin brothers from Toman, Smiley, and Angry, showed up, smashing the red-uniformed guys with their bikes. Later, they head together to the hideout of Yokohama, only to find 100 members of the group standing in front of them. Takemichi fights one of them, who tells him to beware of the traitor.

