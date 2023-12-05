Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10: Release date & time

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 will be released soon – so, here’s exactly when it will arrive on our screens.

The previous episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 was pretty intense and featured Angry’s wrath. In Episode 8, we saw him getting beaten up by the Haitani brothers, but the tables were turned in the new episode. We witnessed the blue-haired delinquents’ true potential.

Moreover, the episode also surprised us by showing Kaku-Chan saving Takemichy from one of his own team members. However, the next moment, we also see him lock horns with Takemichy.

As so many things are happening in the Tokyo Revengers’ universe, every fan is eager to know when the next episode will be released.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 will be released in Japan on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. However, international fans can watch the episode on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Here’s the time schedule that you should follow:

11:00am PDT (December 5)

12:00pm Mountain Time (December 5)

1:00pm Central Time (December 5)

2:00pm Eastern Time (December 5)

7:00pm British Time (December 5)

8:00pm European Time (December 5)

11:30pm IST (December 5)

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 recap

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 started by showing young Smiley and Angry. The former consoled the latter and asked him to stop crying. Smiley also asked Angry to promise that he will never cry again. This was a memory that Smiley recalled.

On the other hand, seeing the Haitani brothers beating Hakkai mercilessly, Angry couldn’t control himself and broke the promise. When Angry started crying, he didn’t look helpless; in fact, he alone knocked out the big fours of Tenjiku. The ones who witnessed Angry’s strange transformation started calling him a demon.

When a member ran towards Takemichy with a knife, Kakucho stopped him. However, after that, Kakucho himself knocked down each member of Toman, especially Takemichy, until he started bleeding heavily.

You can stream Tokyo Revengers on Disney Plus and Hulu.

