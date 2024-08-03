The perfect anime for Demon Slayer fans is returning this year

The perfect anime to watch while we wait for Demon Slayer’s return is coming back in October, for what will be the show’s fourth season.

Thunderbolt Fantasy Season 4 has been confirmed to premiere on Saturday, October 5, 2024, and the new episodes are the ideal stopgap for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Blending fantasy with a historical setting, Thunderbolt Fantasy involves a number of heroes in the middle of a clan war, providing plenty of lore and action.

The difference with this anime show, though, is that it’s made with puppets. Yes, you read that right. The use of human characters and a more realistic backdrop makes it a blend of The Dark Crystal and Shonen manga, and doesn’t that already sound like one of the best anime ever?

The release date and first details arrive with the trailer for Season 4, and though you’ll probably feel a bit lost jumping in now, the teaser provides a healthy taste of the show’s vibe. You can see the immaculate lighting and set dressing – it’s all very magical.

The production, a collaboration between Japanese and Taiwanese studios, uses the art of glove puppetry, which stretches back centuries. It’s a relatively rare art form these days because of how intensive and specific it is, but Thunderbolt Fantasy proves there’s still plenty of relevance.

The core plot involves two swordsmen, Shāng Bù Huàn and Lǐn Xuě Yā, navigating an approximation of ancient Asia, helping various people out on their journeys. Each season involves a different supporting cast, as the two try to right some wrongs.

Two movies have accompanied the series so far, and you can catch up on everything on Crunchyroll. You have plenty of time between now and the October release of Season 4, and even more to soak this all up before Infinity Castle rolls around.

