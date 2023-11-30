This live-action anime could be as good as One Piece

For years, Netflix has hosted several anime live-action projects in its massive library. However, none of them turned out as well as the recent One Piece live-action series. Now, another live-action adaptation of an anime is set to follow in OPLA’s footsteps.

Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, the 90’s Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho is all set to amaze the community with its anticipated live-action adaptation. Unlike One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho will not be in English; instead, it is a Japanese live-action series similar to Alice in Borderland, another hit series on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action was greenlit in 2020, and it received its first trailer and poster during the Geeked Week 2023. Well, seeing the positive reactions of the community, it is safe to assume that the series is going to be one of the biggest Netflix releases of 2023.

Article continues after ad

Initially, the reputation of the anime live-action wasn’t good, but when One Piece live-action Season 1 landed on Netflix, it not only impressed the old fans of the franchise but also attracted new ones.

Article continues after ad

Yu Yu Hakusho could be a potent anime live-action after One Piece

Yu Yu Hakusho will be released on Netflix on December 14, 2023, and every fan seems thrilled to watch the supernatural live-action. That’s because the success of One Piece has increased the expectations of every cinephile. To be honest, after witnessing the heart-wrenching trailer of the series, we can say that we should definitely keep our hopes high.

The trailer starts with a car accident, where we meet the main protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi, who is seen standing beside his own dead body. However, it’s not the end for him as he gets revived as a spirit detective who is responsible for protecting humanity from supernatural beings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The 1-minute 57-second video features numerous fights and brilliant CGI. Moreover, as per the trailer, the series has stayed faithful to the original source, but nothing can be said with surety until it gets officially released on the streaming giant.

On top of that, the actors seem to be doing a great job portraying the anime characters, especially Takumi Kitamura, who is taking on the role of Yusuke Urameshi in the live-action.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Piece has opened the doors for more anime live-action adaptations, and if Yu Yu Hakusho turns out to be good, we can expect to get some more such projects getting greenlit in the future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.