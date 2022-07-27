The Wachowskis helped inspire Keanu Reeves’ Netflix anime BRZRKR

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

While promoting his forthcoming Netflix anime BRZRKR at San Diego Comic-Con, Keanu Reeves thanked the Wachowskis for introducing him to the classics of the genre.

Keanu Reeves appeared at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote a John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser, but that wasn’t the only project he was involved in. The star also appeared on a panel for BRZRKR, an upcoming anime series based on a comic book that he has co-written with Matt Kindt, which debuted in 2021.

The series – which follows an 80,000-year-old warrior who can punch people through their chests – has showcased Reeves’ passion for comic books and writing. He stated to The Hollywood Reporter that the experience gave him “some of the best creative days of my life” and that “I was that kid coming back with bags of comic books, and it was always a good day.”

When discussing the comic and the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation further, he revealed a large inspiration for his work: Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

The Wachowskis inspired BRZRKR

At the panel, Reeves explained that his passion for anime – which is one of the reasons he is adapting his work into an animated series – was due to the Wachowskis:

“I was watching anime on channel 79, and I didn’t even know what it was,” Reeves stated. “And then when I worked with the Wachowskis on The Matrix, they were like, ‘You need to watch these.’ So it was Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and that’s pretty much the start of it.”

And from the sounds of the series’ themes of finding humanity, there is some semblance to the overarching narrative of The Matrix: “I had this idea – I wanted a character to punch people through their chest and rip their arms off,” the star said. “And the idea of someone who was cursed with violence and trying to figure out who they are and how they came to be and kind of reclaiming their humanity.”

When is the BRZRK anime coming out?

As the anime is still in development, there is no official release date as yet.

But when it does, Reeves will likely be very excited, as the actor added that the day the first issue of his comic came out was one of the highlights of his career. “I was like, ‘I’m kind of an adult, and this is the best f**king Christmas I’ve ever f**king had.'”

In addition to the anime, Netflix is also developing a BRZRKR live-action film, which will star Reeves in the leading role. We also know that the anime will have at least 2 seasons, so there is lots to look forward to.